SBK Coffee has set itself apart on the global stage by introducing the world's first Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee, a revolutionary product that bridges traditional Malaysian coffee heritage with cutting-edge brewing technology. This innovative beverage represents a bold step forward in coffee culture, capturing the essence of Nanyang-style coffee while elevating it to a premium, modern experience.

The World's First Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee: Redefining Tradition with Innovation

Nanyang coffee, deeply rooted in Southeast Asia's history, is traditionally brewed with a rich blend of Robusta beans and characterized by its robust aroma and bold flavor. SBK Coffee has reimagined this iconic drink by blending it with Arabica beans to create a smoother and more versatile flavor profile that appeals to both traditionalists and contemporary coffee enthusiasts.

The cold brew process involves steeping coffee grounds in cold water for up to 18 hours, resulting in a smoother, less acidic coffee. To take it a step further, SBK Coffee infused the brew with nitrogen gas, giving the drink its signature creamy texture and velvety mouthfeel. Served chilled, the Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee offers a visually stunning cascading effect as nitrogen bubbles rise to the surface-a captivating experience for the senses.

This innovative product isn't just about taste; it's also about convenience and scalability. Leveraging state-of-the-art brewing equipment, SBK Coffee has developed a proprietary system capable of brewing 400 liters of Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee in just 4 hours, ensuring consistent quality and efficiency at scale.

SBK Coffee: Malaysia's Coffee Pioneer

While the Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee represents a crowning achievement, SBK Coffee's success is built on decades of heritage, innovation, and passion. Established in 1944 as Sin Boon Kee Coffee Factory, SBK Coffee has grown from a humble family business into a market leader, renowned for producing Malaysia's largest supply of Kopi O and for its dedication to preserving the authentic flavors of Nanyang coffee.

Under the leadership of Jonathan Chan, a fourth-generation coffee entrepreneur, SBK Coffee has expanded its reach both locally and internationally. The brand has diversified its offerings, developing 26 varieties of coffee beverages, instant coffee mixes, and premium malt drinks that cater to the tastes of modern coffee enthusiasts while staying true to its roots.

The company has also implemented groundbreaking innovations in coffee production, including the creation of proprietary brewing techniques and a commitment to sustainability, such as the SBK Recycling Bottle Program. These efforts ensure that SBK Coffee remains not only a pioneer in coffee innovation but also a responsible corporate citizen.

SBK Coffee Concept Store: An Immersive Coffee Experience

SBK Coffee has further enhanced its presence with its SBK Coffee Concept Stores, which provide a unique and immersive coffee experience. These outlets serve as hubs for coffee lovers, blending modern aesthetics with traditional Nanyang charm. Each concept store features a curated menu that includes signature drinks like the Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee, alongside a selection of local favorites and international coffee offerings.

The SBK Coffee Concept Stores are more than just retail outlets-they are platforms for celebrating Malaysia's rich coffee heritage. Customers can witness the art of coffee brewing, enjoy freshly prepared beverages, and experience the warmth of a brand deeply rooted in community and culture.

With five concept stores currently operating and plans to open 50 outlets by 2026, SBK Coffee is committed to expanding its footprint while maintaining the quality and authenticity that define its brand. The stores are strategically located in high-traffic areas, making it easier for customers to indulge in the SBK Coffee experience.

Global Appeal and Cultural Significance

The Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee has resonated with audiences far beyond Malaysia. Its ability to merge the nostalgic essence of traditional Nanyang coffee with a contemporary twist has made it a sought-after beverage among younger generations, global coffee connoisseurs, and those looking for unique coffee experiences.

As a flagship product, it has played a pivotal role in selling over 11,111 cups in a single day, a feat recognized by the Malaysia Book of Records. This milestone not only underscores the drink's popularity but also cements SBK Coffee's place as a trailblazer in the global coffee market.

For SBK Coffee, the Nitro Nanyang Cold Brew Coffee is more than just a product-it is a symbol of their commitment to preserving tradition while boldly embracing the future of coffee innovation. It's a drink that tells the story of Penang's rich coffee heritage, inspiring a new wave of appreciation for Malaysia's coffee culture on the world stage.

SBK Coffee's vision is clear: to bring the heart of Malaysia's coffee culture to the world, one cup at a time. Whether it's through their innovative products, immersive concept stores, or sustainable practices, SBK Coffee is committed to redefining coffee excellence and creating lasting connections with coffee lovers everywhere.

