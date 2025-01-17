Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Avolta to launch share buyback of up to CHF 200m



17-Jan-2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR In accordance with Avolta's reinforced capital allocation policy announced on 31 October 2024, the company's Board of Directors has resolved to launch a share buyback program for the purpose of the subsequent cancellation of up to CHF 200 million worth of Avolta AG registered shares. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy. The buyback is expected to start before the end of January 2025 and to end no later than 31 December 2025. By repurchasing shares at current levels, the company aims to efficiently return additional capital to shareholders. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, increasing Avolta's per share metrics.



Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, highlighted: "This share buyback programme reflects Avolta's strong balance sheet, financial performance and confidence in its future cash generation. In line with our capital allocation policy, we reiterate our committed priorities to invest in the growth of the business, deleverage to 1.5-2.0x and distribute a yearly dividend of 1/3 of the Equity Free Cash Flow. In addition, and in line with our capital allocation policy, we expect to return excess cash to shareholders over the medium-term." Further details on the program will be disclosed on https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/sharebuyback . For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +41 79 288 09 36 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

End of Inside Information