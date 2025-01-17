Avolta AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
In accordance with Avolta's reinforced capital allocation policy announced on 31 October 2024, the company's Board of Directors has resolved to launch a share buyback program for the purpose of the subsequent cancellation of up to CHF 200 million worth of Avolta AG registered shares. This strategic initiative aims to enhance shareholder value in line with Avolta's Destination 2027 strategy.
The buyback is expected to start before the end of January 2025 and to end no later than 31 December 2025. By repurchasing shares at current levels, the company aims to efficiently return additional capital to shareholders. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, increasing Avolta's per share metrics.
Further details on the program will be disclosed on https://www.avoltaworld.com/en/sharebuyback.
For further information:
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2069483
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2069483 17-Jan-2025 CET/CEST