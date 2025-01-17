Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 06:46 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region: Mayors from China, ASEAN discuss urban openness, cooperation

Finanznachrichten News

NANNING, China, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayors, representatives and experts from China and ASEAN countries have gathered in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, to discuss urban openness and cooperation during a dialogue that opened Thursday.

Hosted by the Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, themed "Building a China-ASEAN Community of Friendship: Urban Openness and Cooperation," the "Global Mayors Dialogue -- Nanning" event has attracted attendees from ASEAN countries such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the event, the participants conducted discussions and exchanges on topics including urban openness and economic cooperation, cultural interactions and integration, and experiences in urban governance.

"The economic and trade cooperation between China and ASEAN has grown increasingly close, with bilateral trade volume rising from over 600 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 to nearly 1 trillion dollars in 2024," said Nong Shengwen, Party chief of Nanning.

"The two sides have achieved deep integration of their industrial, supply and value chains," Nong added.

"We understand that friendship is the most valuable aspect of peace and security in a community that will work together to achieve stability, prosperity and sustainable development by encouraging openness and collaboration between cities," said Atsaphangthong Siphandone, governor of Vientiane, the capital of Laos, at the event.

Source: Information Office of the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.