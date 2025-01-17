Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025

WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
Tradegate
16.01.25
20:31 Uhr
7,730 Euro
+0,030
+0,39 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 07:18 Uhr
81 Leser



Systemair AB: Systemair finalizes the purchase of the final 10 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye

Finanznachrichten News

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair's (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) acquisition of the remaining 10 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye has been approved by the Turkish competition authorities.

In December 2024, Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced its purchase of the final 10 percent of shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye. Following the approval from the Turkish competition authorities, the acquisition has now been completed. As of now, Systemair AB holds 100 percent of the shares in Systemair HSK Türkiye.

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair in brief Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,700 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9 percent. Systemair helps to improve the indoor climate with the help of energy-efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

Systemair AB | SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden | +46 222 440 00 | www.systemair.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/systemair-ab/r/systemair-finalizes-the-purchase-of-the-final-10-percent-of-the-shares-in-systemair-hsk-turkiye,c4092335

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22134/4092335/3208756.pdf

Pressrelease_Aqusition_Turkiye_2025 ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/systemair-finalizes-the-purchase-of-the-final-10-percent-of-the-shares-in-systemair-hsk-turkiye-302354067.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
