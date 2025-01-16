Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2025) - Canada's premier Bitcoin-backed strategy LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), a leading provider of enterprise-grade transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired an additional 5 Bitcoin.

With this purchase, LQWD now holds ~153 Bitcoin, equivalent to 15.3 billion Satoshis (Sats). The Company remains entirely debt-free, with all Bitcoin holdings unencumbered.

This acquisition aligns with LQWD's strategic plan to accumulate Bitcoin as a store of value, a per-share backing asset, and an operating resource for its Lightning Network platform. LQWD is currently the 4th largest Bitcoin-Per-Share holder among Canadian public companies, with 0.00000799 BTC per share (source). On a global scale, LQWD ranks 23rd in Bitcoin-Per-Share metrics (source), highlighting its strategic and disciplined approach to Bitcoin accumulation.

LQWD leverages its Bitcoin holdings on a highly scalable global infrastructure network to grow its market presence and generate fee revenue paid in Bitcoin Satoshis.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is a Canadian-based, publicly traded company committed to expanding its Bitcoin Lightning Network transaction infrastructure and liquidity-on-demand services. By leveraging enterprise-grade infrastructure, LQWD supports the rapid growth of the Lightning Network and delivers scalable solutions for the open payments market. With ~153 Bitcoin in its treasury and a debt-free status, LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and yield-generating operations.

For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237447

SOURCE: LQWD Technologies Corp.