Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
17.01.25
09:02 Uhr
0,059 Euro
+0,003
+6,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0560,05909:15
0,0560,05909:16
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC: Argo Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), announces today that it has received written notification (the "Notification Letter") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department ("Nasdaq") that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1) since the closing bid price for the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADS") listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market was below $1.00 for 30 consecutive business days.

In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has until 15 July 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the ADSs are expected to continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. If at any time before 15 July 2025, the bid price of the ADSs closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and will consider such deficiency matters closed.

The Notification Letter does not affect the Company's business operations, and it does not affect the Company's listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The Company intends to monitor the bid price of its ADSs between now and 15 July 2025, and to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1).

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.