Avolon fleet grows to 1,129 owned, managed and committed aircraft

Avolon, a leading global aviation finance company, announces the completion of the acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited ('CA Ltd') from Castlelake L.P.'s aviation platform. The transaction was first announced on 13 September 2024.

The acquisition includes a portfolio of 106 aircraft on lease and commitments for 10 new-technology aircraft.

Following the acquisition, Avolon's fleet increases to 1,129 aircraft, including 664 owned and managed aircraft, and commitments for 465 new-technology aircraft.

Avolon was advised on the transaction by Clifford Chance and KPMG.

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 140 airlines in 59 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,129 aircraft, as of 31 December 2024 on a pro forma basis including the acquisition of Castlelake Aviation Limited. www.avolon.aero

