GoldenPeaks Capital ("GPC") has further expanded and strengthened its commitment to the Polish solar energy market by successfully acquiring further 400MW of ready-to-build ("RtB") assets from December 2024 to January 2025.

GoldenPeaks Capital is one of the fastest growing independent green power producers in Europe and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Poland and Hungary.

The company has acquired further 400MW of RtB assets to its Polish portfolio through a mix of planned acquisitions and self-developed projects in December 2024 and January 2025.

Most of the solar sites are located in the western and northwestern regions in Poland, while the rest is spreading to all parts of the country and representing a mix of sizes of up to 58 MW.

Adriano Agosti, Founder and President of GoldenPeaks Capital said: "These further acquisitions confirm our firm base of execution, with the aim of exceeding 1GW of solar projects in Poland in 2025."

GoldenPeaks Capital currently has some 1.7 GW of projects in its internal development pipeline and expects to add further 300MW RtB in Poland by the end of Q1 2025.

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital, is a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and one of the largest photovoltaic system owners in Eastern Europe with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects globally. GoldenPeaks Capital will further increase the pace of shaping the industry of renewable energies in Eastern and Western Europe by applying the seamless integration of all sectors of GPC, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations, and commercial energy sales, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals.

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

