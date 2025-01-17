Anzeige
17.01.2025
Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Strategic review and market update

Finanznachrichten News

Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Strategic review and market update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Strategic Review and Market Update

The Board of Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, today announces a strategic review of the future of the Company including its future as a quoted company.

Background to the strategic review

Kasei Digital Assets PLC floated in November 2021 with the aim of providing investors access to the fast-paced digital asset ecosystem. That goal was achieved and with good management of the risks inherent in a digital portfolio, the Company weathered a series of hostile market environments throughout 2022 and early 2023 that saw bankruptcies and significant re-structuring across the industry. Since then, developments that have opened the asset class up to a wider audience of investors, along with more clarity expected on the regulatory front in the US, have driven a recent significant improvement in performance and the Company's share price.

The Board is however conscious of the fact that the costs associated with the Company's current structure are negatively affecting performance. In addition, the lack of liquidity in the market is also a significant hindrance to current and prospective shareholders.

The Board has therefore decided to conduct a full strategic review of the future of the Company. That review will include means to reduce the cost burden that shareholders bear as a result of the Company's status as a public and quoted Company, and which may therefore include the cessation of the Company's listing on the Aquis Exchange and / or the return of cash to shareholders.

There is no certainty of particular course of action at this stage. Further announcements as appropriate will be made in due course.

Market update

2024 saw surging interest in the digital asset ecosystem beginning with the listings of Bitcoin ETFs and culminating with the election of the most pro-crypto US administration in history. The company believes the asset class still presents a good opportunity but has used recent strength to take profits in some positions. The portfolio as at 31/12/24 was as follows:

Underlying

Quantity

Price

Valuation $

BTC

25

94,025.00

2,350,639

ETH

250

3,385.00

846,237

QNT

2,500

107.50

268,750

SOL

791

195.00

154,245

DAG

2,100,000

0.0525

110,250

LINK

3,750

20.75

77,813

AR

2,500

16.35

40,875

AVAX

1,000

36.50

36,500

HBAR

150,000

0.28

41,250

LTX

50,000

0.14

6,750

ADS

750,000

0.31

228,750

REALITY

100,000

Cash

782,167

Total

5,044,226

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC
Jai Patel
Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Simon Barton (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)20 3005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

LinkedIn: Kasei Digital Assets PLC: Overview | LinkedIn


© 2025 PR Newswire
