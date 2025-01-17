Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Strategic review and market update
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17
Kasei Digital Assets PLC
('Kasei' or the 'Company')
Strategic Review and Market Update
The Board of Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, today announces a strategic review of the future of the Company including its future as a quoted company.
Background to the strategic review
Kasei Digital Assets PLC floated in November 2021 with the aim of providing investors access to the fast-paced digital asset ecosystem. That goal was achieved and with good management of the risks inherent in a digital portfolio, the Company weathered a series of hostile market environments throughout 2022 and early 2023 that saw bankruptcies and significant re-structuring across the industry. Since then, developments that have opened the asset class up to a wider audience of investors, along with more clarity expected on the regulatory front in the US, have driven a recent significant improvement in performance and the Company's share price.
The Board is however conscious of the fact that the costs associated with the Company's current structure are negatively affecting performance. In addition, the lack of liquidity in the market is also a significant hindrance to current and prospective shareholders.
The Board has therefore decided to conduct a full strategic review of the future of the Company. That review will include means to reduce the cost burden that shareholders bear as a result of the Company's status as a public and quoted Company, and which may therefore include the cessation of the Company's listing on the Aquis Exchange and / or the return of cash to shareholders.
There is no certainty of particular course of action at this stage. Further announcements as appropriate will be made in due course.
Market update
2024 saw surging interest in the digital asset ecosystem beginning with the listings of Bitcoin ETFs and culminating with the election of the most pro-crypto US administration in history. The company believes the asset class still presents a good opportunity but has used recent strength to take profits in some positions. The portfolio as at 31/12/24 was as follows:
Underlying
Quantity
Price
Valuation $
BTC
25
94,025.00
2,350,639
ETH
250
3,385.00
846,237
QNT
2,500
107.50
268,750
SOL
791
195.00
154,245
DAG
2,100,000
0.0525
110,250
LINK
3,750
20.75
77,813
AR
2,500
16.35
40,875
AVAX
1,000
36.50
36,500
HBAR
150,000
0.28
41,250
LTX
50,000
0.14
6,750
ADS
750,000
0.31
228,750
REALITY
100,000
Cash
782,167
Total
5,044,226
About Kasei Digital Assets
Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.
Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.
Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employs a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.
