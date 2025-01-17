Kasei Digital Assets Plc - Strategic review and market update

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Strategic Review and Market Update

The Board of Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, today announces a strategic review of the future of the Company including its future as a quoted company.

Background to the strategic review

Kasei Digital Assets PLC floated in November 2021 with the aim of providing investors access to the fast-paced digital asset ecosystem. That goal was achieved and with good management of the risks inherent in a digital portfolio, the Company weathered a series of hostile market environments throughout 2022 and early 2023 that saw bankruptcies and significant re-structuring across the industry. Since then, developments that have opened the asset class up to a wider audience of investors, along with more clarity expected on the regulatory front in the US, have driven a recent significant improvement in performance and the Company's share price.

The Board is however conscious of the fact that the costs associated with the Company's current structure are negatively affecting performance. In addition, the lack of liquidity in the market is also a significant hindrance to current and prospective shareholders.

The Board has therefore decided to conduct a full strategic review of the future of the Company. That review will include means to reduce the cost burden that shareholders bear as a result of the Company's status as a public and quoted Company, and which may therefore include the cessation of the Company's listing on the Aquis Exchange and / or the return of cash to shareholders.

There is no certainty of particular course of action at this stage. Further announcements as appropriate will be made in due course.

Market update

2024 saw surging interest in the digital asset ecosystem beginning with the listings of Bitcoin ETFs and culminating with the election of the most pro-crypto US administration in history. The company believes the asset class still presents a good opportunity but has used recent strength to take profits in some positions. The portfolio as at 31/12/24 was as follows:

Underlying Quantity Price Valuation $ BTC 25 94,025.00 2,350,639 ETH 250 3,385.00 846,237 QNT 2,500 107.50 268,750 SOL 791 195.00 154,245 DAG 2,100,000 0.0525 110,250 LINK 3,750 20.75 77,813 AR 2,500 16.35 40,875 AVAX 1,000 36.50 36,500 HBAR 150,000 0.28 41,250 LTX 50,000 0.14 6,750 ADS 750,000 0.31 228,750 REALITY 100,000 Cash 782,167 Total 5,044,226

