In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. FOB China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China dropped 1. 15% on the week to $0. 086/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, amid lower price indications between $0. 080-0. 092/W. Despite upstream price firmness, module prices remain under pressure as manufacturers continue lowering offer indications. A top-five module maker told OPIS that 2025 loading prices have not meaningfully increased, even with higher upstream ...

