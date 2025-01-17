Tineco, a leading provider in the field of floor care and smart household appliances, impressively demonstrated its innovative strength at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the world's largest tech trade fair. The trade fair stand not only attracted numerous interested visitors, but trade visitors and renowned editorial teams also showed great interest in the new products. Tineco was honored with four industry awards a clear sign of Tineco's great progress in the development of intelligent, user-friendly cleaning technologies that improve everyday life.

Tineco Earns Top Honors and Redefines Smart Cleaning at CES 2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The prestigious awards include:

SlashGear's 2025 CES Innovation Award for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam floor cleaner

for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam floor cleaner Android Authority's 2025 CES Breakthrough Award for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam

for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam Reviewed Awards 2025 also for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam

also for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam House Digest's 2025 CES Innovation Award for the CARPET ONE Cruiser carpet cleaner

Three awards for the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam

The award-winning products at CES 2025 once again demonstrate Tineco's commitment to pushing the boundaries of home cleaning. The company's most outstanding product, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, was honored with three awards from the renowned US technology and innovation portals SlashGear, Android Authority and the US test portal Reviewed.

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam is considered the flagship of Tineco's most advanced series and offers features that make it easy to master household challenges. The following features were highlighted at CES 2025:

High temperature steam of 140°C for particularly thorough cleaning

for particularly thorough cleaning SmoothDrive technology for effortless maneuverability

for effortless maneuverability Aurora AI Lights, which dynamically adjust the color of the lights to the cleaning status

Another highlight was praised by visitors during the live demonstrations: the automatic self-cleaning function ensures that the appliance, including all components, is thoroughly cleaned within two minutes so that it is immediately ready for use again.

House Digest honors CARPET ONE Cruiser

Another Tineco product, the CARPET ONE Cruiser, has been awarded an innovation prize by the House Digest advice platform. The innovative carpet cleaner cleans and dries carpets in no time at all and is a perfect example of Tineco's expertise in floor cleaning. The Carpet One Cruiser removes even stubborn stains and freshens up carpets at the same time. Its functions include the 75°C High-Temp PowerDry technology, which significantly reduces drying time. In addition, the self-cleaning system ensures that the brush head, roller and internal components are cleaned automatically making life much easier for users. This combination of high cleaning performance and user-friendly handling makes the Carpet One Cruiser a pioneering solution for households with carpeted floors.

"We are delighted to receive these awards at CES. They reinforced our mission to transform home cleaning from a chore to an experience through continuous innovation," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Our new technologies are designed to help customers make their lives easier and more efficient."

Further innovations from Tineco at CES 2025

In addition to the award-winning appliances, Tineco also presented the PURE ONE Station 5 at CES a smart vacuum cleaner with an innovative 3-in-1 Smart Station that enables automatic self-cleaning, charging and storage in one step. All products presented at CES underline Tineco's mission to meet the diverse needs of households.

Ecovacs as parent company also honored

Tineco's parent company, Ecovacs, was also recognized several times for its innovations at CES 2025. These honors once again demonstrate the company's leading role in the industry. Ecovacs received these awards, among others:

Twice's 2025 Picks Award for the vacuum-mopping robot Deebot X8 Pro Omni

for the vacuum-mopping robot Deebot X8 Pro Omni MAKEUSEOF's Best of 2025 Award for the GOAT A3000 LiDAR robotic mower

for the GOAT A3000 LiDAR robotic mower Innovation award for robotic lawnmower technology for the GOAT A2500 RTK robotic lawnmower

for the GOAT A2500 RTK robotic lawnmower 2024-2025 Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 for Ecovacs Robotics

Tineco focuses on quality and functionality for modern households

With more than 14 million users worldwide in key markets including North America, Europe and Asia, Tineco continues to focus on innovation and high-quality products. From smart vacuums to next-generation advanced cleaning systems, Tineco remains the brand at the forefront of the industry.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 and launched the world's first smart vacuum cleaner in 2019. Today, the brand has grown into a global leader in smart appliances for the home, with products in the areas of floor care, kitchen and personal care. Tineco is committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and constantly developing new appliances.

