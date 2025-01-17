Naxxar, Malta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - The popular UK iGaming affiliate, Bojoko.com, has enjoyed an outstanding year of growth, marking 2024 as its best year yet. From a remarkable increase in commissions to nearly doubling registered players, Bojoko's dedication to helping British players choose between online casinos, bookies, and bingo sites has paid off.

Key Highlights of 2024:

53.2% increase in commissions

70.6% growth in organic traffic

73.3% increase in first-time depositors (FTDs)

91.8% increase in players registering with operator partners

"We are thrilled with our performance in 2024," said Joonas Karhu, CEO of Bojoko. "These figures are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovation our team has put in over the past year. It shows that putting the players first and giving them the power to make informed decisions pays off. As we continue to expand our reach and help UK players make informed decisions, we look forward to an even brighter 2025."

Bojoko's 53.2% increase in commissions reflects the platform's growing influence and ability to drive high-quality traffic to its operator partners. This surge in commissions underscores the value of Bojoko's affiliate network and highlights the growing demand for its services in the competitive iGaming industry.

Another major achievement for Bojoko is the 70.6% increase in organic traffic. The platform's focus on producing reviews and tools its users find genuinely valuable and ensuring a seamless user experience has made it a trusted resource for UK players seeking reliable iGaming information.

The rise in organic traffic has also contributed to the substantial increase in new registering players and FTDs. Bojoko saw an impressive 73.3% increase in FTDs in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of new sign-ups was even more remarkable, with a 91.8% increase, and Karhu is confident that many of these new players will eventually convert into FTDs as well.

"We're incredibly proud of the number of new players who signed up and made a deposit with our partners this past year," Karhu said. "This is such a powerful signal. On the one hand, this growth further solidifies our role as a trusted guide for players who are looking for the best online gambling experiences. On the other hand, operators can see the value and potential that partnering with us brings. It's a win-win for both players and operators, and we're excited to continue this momentum into 2025, driving even more growth and success for all involved."

About Bojoko.com

Bojoko.com is an award-winning iGaming comparison site designed to help players choose between safe UKGC-licensed online casinos, sports betting sites, and bingo platforms. Offering unbiased reviews, helpful tools, and a focus on responsible gambling, Bojoko ensures every player has a safe, enjoyable, and informed experience.

