Strategic partnership between a leading global investment firm and a leading UAE business with a regional footprint

KKR and GDH are committing to support over $5 billion of total investment to build-out data center capacity, supporting the significant rise in hyperscale demand, AI and digital-focused national priorities across the Gulf countries

First data center investment for KKR in the Middle East, adding to KKR's unique global portfolio of four hyperscale platforms comprising several GW of deployed assets across 100+ facilities

Gulf Data Hub ("GDH" or the "Company"), one of the largest independent data center platforms in the Middle East focused on serving hyperscale demand across the Gulf countries, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that funds affiliated with KKR will acquire a stake in GDH. The investment, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is being made through KKR's Global Infrastructure strategy.

H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, presiding over the official signing of the strategic partnership between KKR and Gulf Data Hub by Tara Davies Co-Head of KKR EMEA and Co-Head of European Infrastructure and Tarek Al Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub (GDH) (Photo: Business Wire)

Established in 2012 and headquartered in Dubai, GDH, is one of the largest independent carrier and vendor neutral data center platforms in the Middle East with significant operating capacity and pipeline of projects. With an owned portfolio of seven purpose-built and state-of-the art data centers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and additional facilities planned in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, GDH is focused on delivering the infrastructure required to meet hyperscale demand across the region to support increasing data consumption driven by the growing trends in digital connectivity, cloud and artificial intelligence.

The transaction marks one of the largest international investments into a UAE-founded and managed business in a fast-growing sector that benefits from high demand and major competitive advantages, reaffirming the UAE's leadership in accelerating digital and AI capabilities. Upon completion, KKR and GDH have committed to support over $5 billion of total investment to grow GDHs' market leading position and to support its international growth plans through organic and inorganic strategies.

GDH has successfully built on its first mover advantage and leveraged its scalable platform and large powered landbank to create a sizeable pipeline of assets. The Company's proven track record of data centre buildouts, reliable delivery of availability, performance, security and support for hyperscale customers, and successful operation of secure data centers which have been built to ensure continuous operation, have consolidated its position as a standout business in a rapidly growing sector.

Commenting on the transaction, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, who witnessed the signing ceremony in Dubai, remarked: "The UAE exemplifies visionary leadership, driving digital and AI capabilities to new heights. By transforming ambitious visions into the achievements we are witnessing today, it sets a global benchmark for innovation and progress. Through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic investments, the UAE is shaping a future where technology enhances lives, fuels economic prosperity, and unlocks boundless opportunities."

Al Olama further added: "This milestone underscores the strength of the UAE's digital economy, enhances the journey of growth, and aligns with the National Strategy for Digital Economy. Building on the momentum of 2024, marked by the launch of numerous data centers, it represents a strong start to 2025 and reaffirms the UAE's dedication to strengthening its digital infrastructure. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the UAE continues to lead, inspiring the world by advancing human potential and creating a smarter, more connected tomorrow."

Tarek Al Ashram, Founder and CEO of Gulf Data Hub, said: "Today marks a milestone in our growth journey as we welcome KKR, a global leader in digital infrastructure investing, as a strategic partner in our business. Over the past 12 years, GDH has grown into one of the most successful data center platforms in the region, supporting the business needs of sophisticated cloud and enterprise software customers. The strategic partnership with KKR will enable us to leverage their deep expertise, positioning us to achieve our pan-regional ambitions and deliver on our mandate of being a partner and provider of choice."

Tara Davies, Co-Head of KKR EMEA and Co-Head of European Infrastructure, added: "The Middle East is a fast-growing region for hyperscale deployment. With competitively priced and readily available sources of energy, an unmatched ability to serve as a gateway hub for Asia and Africa, and sustained government commitment to power the growth of the digital sector, we believe it is today one of the most attractive investment destinations for long-term capital. Our investment in GDH aligns with our conviction in digital infrastructure and enables us to leverage our global connectivity to drive value and accelerate the growth of a leading business in the region. It also reinforces KKR's continued commitment to the Middle East, following our landmark investment in ADNOC Oil Pipelines as well our work with Etihad alongside Altavair AirFinance."

Waldemar Szlezak, Global Head of Digital Infrastructure at KKR, said: "Today's digital assets form the backbone of our data-driven society. With the world set to generate 1.5 times more digital data than just two years ago, the demand for data center capacity is skyrocketing. The ongoing migration to cloud computing and the rise of AI are not just trends; they are reshaping the landscape of digital infrastructure. As business requirements evolve, strategic investments such as the one we have forged with GDH will be crucial to harnessing the full potential of our digital future. We look forward to working with Tarek and his team to power their success together."

KKR has had a presence in the Middle East for over 15 years, with offices in Dubai and Riyadh. Prior investments in the region include the strategic partnership with ADNOC to create ADNOC Oil Pipelines, which marked the first midstream infrastructure collaboration between a leading global institutional investor and a national oil company in the Middle East. KKR also acquired a portfolio of commercial aircraft from Etihad Airways in 2020 through aircraft leasing investment platform Altitude Aircraft Leasing, which was established by KKR's credit and infrastructure funds in 2018 to acquire aircraft serviced by Altavair.

KKR first established its global infrastructure team and strategy in 2008 and has since been one of the most active infrastructure investors around the world with $77 billion in infrastructure assets under management as of September 30, 2024. To date, KKR has invested more than $29 billion across 22 investments in relevant digital infrastructure companies across data centers and fiber, as well as $15 billion in power, utilities, and energy.

KKR's significant global data center footprint spans four platforms with several GW of deployed assets across over 100 facilities and more under development globally. These platforms include US-based global data center infrastructure provider CyrusOne, Singapore-based data center operators STT GDC and Nxera, and UK-based hyperscale data center developer, owner, and operator GTR. KKR's portfolio also includes over 10 renewable energy developers with over 50 GW of global development pipeline.

Advancements in AI are fueling an unprecedented demand for data centers, but a limited availability of reliable power is impeding the strategic goals of the world's largest technology companies, enterprises, and governments looking to deploy AI. To help address this, KKR has formed a $50 billion strategic partnership with Energy Capital Partners, the largest private owner of power generation and renewables in the US, designed to deliver scaled data center and power solutions for hyperscalers and other market participants to support the rapid expansion of AI and cloud computing globally.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com

About GDH

Gulf Data Hub (GDH) is a leading provider of state-of-the-art data center solutions across the Middle East, offering highly secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure for businesses in the digital economy. Since its inception in 2012, GDH has consistently innovated and sought ways to minimize the risks associated with downtime while maximizing operational efficiency. With facilities strategically located in key markets, GDH provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services to a diverse portfolio of clients, including global enterprises, governments, and hyperscale cloud providers. Committed to innovation, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability, GDH empowers its clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. For additional information about GDH, please visit the GDH website at www.gulfdatahub.ae

