The Danish manufacturer said its novel CO2 heat pumps can reach a water inlet temperature of 40 C and a water outlet temperature of 95 C. The systems have purportedly a combined coefficient of performance of up to 5. 56. Denmark-based Advansor has launched new CO2 plug-and-play heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications. "The lack of skilled people onsite is a well-known problem in Europe. Advansor CO2 plug-and-play heat pumps are based on well-proven technology, require no safety risk management, and are fully assembled and factory-tested," the company's CEO, Kristian Breitenbauch. ...

