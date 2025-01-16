LOWELL, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced fourth quarter 2024 U.S. GAAP (United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) net income of $155.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.53 versus fourth quarter 2023 net earnings of $153.5 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.47.
Total operating revenue for the current quarter was $3.15 billion, compared with $3.30 billion for the fourth quarter 2023, a decrease of 5%. Current quarter total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decreased 2% versus the comparable quarter 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by a 3% and 2% decline in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT) respectively, a 4% decline in average trucks in Dedicated Contract Services® (DCS®), and a 22% decline in load volume in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS). The revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, decline was positively offset by a 5% increase in volume in JBI, a 2% increase in productivity (revenue per truck per week excluding fuel surcharge revenue) in DCS, and a 9% increase in gross revenue per load in ICS.
Operating income for the current quarter increased 2% to $207.0 million versus $203.3 million for the fourth quarter 2023. Current and prior-year quarterly operating income were negatively impacted by pre-tax charges of $16.0 million for intangible asset impairments and $53.4 million for insurance-related items, respectively. After consideration of these charges, operating income declined from the prior-year period primarily due to yield pressure in JBI, a lower average truck count in DCS, and higher consolidated equipment and insurance-related costs. On a GAAP consolidated basis, operating income as a percentage of consolidated gross revenue increased year-over-year as a result of lower rail and truck purchased transportation costs and lower insurance-related expenses. These items were partially offset by higher professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and equipment-related costs as a percentage of gross revenue.
Net interest expense in the current quarter decreased primarily from a lower average outstanding debt balance compared to fourth quarter 2023. The fourth quarter effective tax rates for 2024 and 2023 were 19.0% and 17.9%, respectively. The annual effective tax rates for 2024 and 2023 were 24.8% and 22.1%, respectively. We expect our 2025 annual tax rate to be between 24.0% and 25.0%, based on current enacted legislation.
Segment Information:
Intermodal (JBI)
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Revenue: $1.60 billion; down 2%
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $117.0 million; down 10%
Intermodal volume increased 5% over the same period in 2023. Transcontinental network loads increased 4%, while eastern network loads increased 6% compared to the fourth quarter 2023. Sequentially, volumes improved 2% from the third quarter, with stronger sequential volumes in both Eastern and Transcontinental networks. Demand trends for our intermodal service were seasonally strong during the quarter, particularly on eastbound loads out of Southern California. Revenue decreased 2% for the quarter versus the prior-year primarily driven by a 6% decrease in revenue per load resulting from changes in mix of freight, customer rates and fuel surcharge revenue, partially offset by the 5% increase in volume. Revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue was down 3% year-over-year.
Operating income decreased 10% in the fourth quarter primarily from lower yields, which was only partially offset by greater volumes across the network. Repositioning costs related to network imbalances, in addition to driver hiring and onboarding expenses were elevated in the quarter to support customers' peak season demand. JBI segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue declined versus the prior-year period as a result of increases in professional driver and non-driver wages and benefits and higher equipment-related and maintenance expenses as a percentage of gross revenue. The prior-year period included $16.0 million in pre-tax charges for insurance-related items. Excluding these charges, remaining insurance-related expenses in the current quarter also contributed to a decline in segment operating income and a decline in segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue.
Dedicated Contract Services (DCS)
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Revenue: $839 million; down 5%
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $90.3 million; up 5%
DCS revenue decreased 5% during the current quarter over the same period in 2023, driven by a 4% decline in average trucks combined with a 1% decline in productivity (revenue per truck per week). Productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, increased 2% from a year ago driven by increases in contracted indexed-based price escalators. On a net basis, there were 605 fewer revenue producing trucks in the fleet by the end of the quarter compared to the prior-year period, and 114 fewer versus the end of the third quarter 2024. Customer retention rates are approximately 90%, largely reflecting the downsizing of fleets and to a lesser extent account losses.
Operating income increased 5% from the prior-year quarter. Fourth quarter 2023 included $20.0 million in pre-tax charges for insurance-related items. Excluding these charges, operating income decreased primarily from lower revenue and higher remaining insurance-related costs, including insurance premium, casualty claim, and group medical expenses. These items were partially offset by lower bad debt expense, the maturing of new business onboarded over the trailing twelve months, and greater productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, and utilization of equipment.
Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS)
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Revenue: $308 million; down 15%
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating (Loss): $(21.8) million; vs. $(24.9) million in Q4'23
ICS revenue decreased 15% in the current quarter versus the fourth quarter 2023. Overall segment volume decreased 22% versus the prior-year period. Revenue per load increased 9% compared to the fourth quarter 2023 due to higher contractual and transactional rates and changes in customer freight mix. Contractual volume represented approximately 63% of the total load volume and 63% of the total revenue in the current quarter compared to 59% and 59%, respectively, in fourth quarter 2023.
Operating loss was $21.8 million compared to an operating loss of $24.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023. Fourth quarter 2024 included $16.0 million of pre-tax intangible asset impairment charges while fourth quarter 2023 included a $9.9 million pre-tax charge for insurance-related items. Excluding these charges, operating loss improved largely due to higher gross profit and lower personnel-related expenses. These items were partially offset by higher bad debt and technology-related costs in the quarter. Gross profit increased 5% as a result of higher gross profit margins compared to the prior-year period. Gross profit margins increased to 17.3% in the current period versus 14.0% in the prior period as a result of project-related work, our disciplined bid strategy and the effective sourcing of capacity. ICS carrier base decreased 10% year-over-year, largely driven by changes to carrier qualification requirements.
Final Mile Services (FMS)
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Revenue: $228 million; down 6%
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Income: $13.2 million; up 7%
FMS revenue declined 6% compared to the same period 2023. The decline was primarily driven by general weakness in demand across many of the end markets served. The decline in revenue was partially offset by improved revenue quality at underperforming accounts and multiple new customer contracts implemented over the past year.
Operating income increased 7% compared to the prior-year period. The fourth quarter 2023 included a $3.3 million pre-tax charge for insurance-related items. Excluding these charges, operating income decreased primarily from lower revenue, and higher purchased transportation and remaining insurance-related costs. These items were partially offset by lower personnel-related costs and lower equipment and facility rental expenses.
Truckload (JBT)
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Segment Revenue: $182 million; down 7%
- Fourth Quarter 2024 Operating Income/(Loss): $8.6 million; vs. $(39) thousand in Q4'23
JBT revenue decreased 7% compared to the same period in the previous year. Revenue excluding fuel surcharge revenue decreased 3% primarily due to a 2% decrease in revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenue and flat load volume versus the prior-year period. Total average effective trailer count decreased by approximately 770 units, or 6% versus the prior-year period. Trailer turns in the quarter were up 9% from the prior period primarily due to continued focus on improving network balance and trailer utilization.
JBT operating income increased to $8.6 million from a modest operating loss in the fourth quarter 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 included $4.2 million in pre-tax charges for insurance-related items. Excluding these charges, operating income increased primarily as a result of better trailer utilization and a continued focus on cost management efforts across the segment. JBT segment operating income as a percentage of segment gross revenue increased year-over-year due to lower purchased transportation and equipment-related expenses.
Cash Flow and Capitalization:
At December 31, 2024, we had total debt outstanding of $1.48 billion on various debt instruments compared to $1.58 billion at December 31, 2023, and $1.53 billion at September 30, 2024.
Our net capital expenditures for 2024 approximated $674 million vs. $1.60 billion in 2023. At December 31, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $47 million.
In the fourth quarter 2024, we purchased approximately 489,000 shares of our common stock for approximately $86 million. At December 31, 2024, we had approximately $882 million remaining under our share repurchase authorization. Actual shares outstanding on December 31, 2024, approximated 100.6 million.
Conference Call Information:
The company will hold a conference call today from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CST to discuss the quarterly earnings. Investors will have the opportunity to listen to the conference call live over the internet by going to investor.jbhunt.com. Please log on 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an online replay of the earnings call webcast will be available a few hours after the completion of the call.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent we become aware that it will not be achieved for any reason. This press release and additional information will be available to interested parties on our website, www.jbhunt.com.
About J.B. Hunt
J.B. Hunt's vision is to create the most efficient transportation network in North America. The company's industry-leading solutions and mode-neutral approach generate value for customers by eliminating waste, reducing costs and enhancing supply chain visibility. Powered by one of the largest company-owned fleets in the country and third-party capacity through its J.B. Hunt 360°® digital freight marketplace, J.B. Hunt can meet the unique shipping needs of any business, from first mile to final delivery, and every shipment in-between. Through disciplined investments in its people, technology and capacity, J.B. Hunt is delivering exceptional value and service that enable long-term growth for the company and its stakeholders.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is a Fortune 500 company, an S&P 500 company and a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Its stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. The company's services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, last mile, transload and more. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
% Of
% Of
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
|Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues
$
2,781,717
$
2,837,428
|Fuel surcharge revenues
364,631
466,273
|Total operating revenues
3,146,348
100.0%
3,303,701
100.0%
|Operating expenses
|Rents and purchased transportation
1,442,957
45.9%
1,557,010
47.1%
|Salaries, wages and employee benefits
812,015
25.8%
807,422
24.4%
|Depreciation and amortization
205,504
6.5%
194,456
5.9%
|Fuel and fuel taxes
155,519
4.9%
187,855
5.7%
|Operating supplies and expenses
124,070
3.9%
121,141
3.7%
|Insurance and claims
86,316
2.7%
118,782
3.6%
|General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions
82,476
2.7%
83,272
2.5%
|Operating taxes and licenses
19,732
0.6%
19,199
0.6%
|Communication and utilities
10,720
0.4%
11,285
0.3%
|Total operating expenses
2,939,309
93.4%
3,100,422
93.8%
|Operating income
207,039
6.6%
203,279
6.2%
|Net interest expense
15,111
0.5%
16,330
0.5%
|Earnings before income taxes
191,928
6.1%
186,949
5.7%
|Income taxes
36,474
1.2%
33,414
1.1%
|Net earnings
$
155,454
4.9%
$
153,535
4.6%
|Average diluted shares outstanding
101,647
104,122
|Diluted earnings per share
$
1.53
$
1.47
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
% Of
% Of
Amount
Revenue
Amount
Revenue
|Operating revenues, excluding fuel surcharge revenues
|$
10,557,709
|$
10,978,387
|Fuel surcharge revenues
1,529,495
1,851,278
|Total operating revenues
12,087,204
100.0%
12,829,665
100.0%
|Operating expenses
|Rents and purchased transportation
5,378,336
44.5%
5,872,591
45.8%
|Salaries, wages and employee benefits
3,232,440
26.7%
3,257,484
25.4%
|Depreciation and amortization
761,141
6.3%
737,954
5.8%
|Fuel and fuel taxes
652,129
5.4%
751,497
5.9%
|Operating supplies and expenses
495,375
4.1%
509,354
4.0%
|Insurance and claims
313,664
2.6%
315,678
2.5%
|General and administrative expenses, net of asset dispositions
306,355
2.5%
274,564
2.0%
|Operating taxes and licenses
72,547
0.6%
74,996
0.6%
|Communication and utilities
43,992
0.4%
42,351
0.3%
|Total operating expenses
11,255,979
93.1%
11,836,469
92.3%
|Operating income
831,225
6.9%
993,196
7.7%
|Net interest expense
71,709
0.6%
58,309
0.4%
|Earnings before income taxes
759,516
6.3%
934,887
7.3%
|Income taxes
188,630
1.6%
206,600
1.6%
|Net earnings
|$
570,886
4.7%
|$
728,287
5.7%
|Average diluted shares outstanding
102,754
104,451
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
5.56
|$
6.97
Financial Information By Segment
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
% Of
% Of
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
|Revenue
|Intermodal
|$
1,596,471
51%
|$
1,623,372
49%
|Dedicated
838,529
27%
883,876
27%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
307,634
10%
363,661
11%
|Final Mile Services
227,543
7%
243,164
7%
|Truckload
181,950
5%
195,436
6%
|Subtotal
3,152,127
100%
3,309,509
100%
|Intersegment eliminations
(5,779
)
(0%)
(5,808
)
(0%)
|Consolidated revenue
|$
3,146,348
100%
|$
3,303,701
100%
|Operating income
|Intermodal
|$
116,959
56%
|$
129,893
64%
|Dedicated
90,309
44%
86,149
42%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
(21,811
)
(11%)
(24,949
)
(12%)
|Final Mile Services
13,171
6%
12,295
6%
|Truckload
8,550
5%
(39
)
(0%)
|Other (1)
(139
)
(0%)
(70
)
(0%)
|Operating income
|$
207,039
100%
|$
203,279
100%
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
% Of
% Of
Amount
Total
Amount
Total
|Revenue
|Intermodal
|$
5,956,092
49%
|$
6,207,461
48%
|Dedicated
3,395,518
28%
3,542,869
28%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
1,141,475
9%
1,390,141
11%
|Final Mile Services
910,430
8%
918,109
7%
|Truckload
701,581
6%
789,439
6%
|Subtotal
12,105,096
100%
12,848,019
100%
|Intersegment eliminations
(17,892
)
(0%)
(18,354
)
(0%)
|Consolidated revenue
|$
12,087,204
100%
|$
12,829,665
100%
|Operating income
|Intermodal
|$
429,877
52%
|$
569,383
57%
|Dedicated
375,878
45%
404,759
41%
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
(55,895
)
(7%)
(44,115
)
(4%)
|Final Mile Services
60,057
7%
46,714
5%
|Truckload
21,479
3%
16,464
1%
|Other (1)
(171
)
(0%)
(9
)
(0%)
|Operating income
|$
831,225
100%
|$
993,196
100%
|(1) Includes corporate support activity
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
|Intermodal
|Loads
560,132
535,987
|Average length of haul
1,693
1,703
|Revenue per load
$
2,850
$
3,029
|Average tractors during the period *
6,546
6,388
|Tractors (end of period) *
6,502
6,380
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
122,272
118,171
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
113,320
104,781
|Dedicated
|Loads
967,571
1,021,783
|Average length of haul
181
180
|Revenue per truck per week**
$
5,210
$
5,284
|Average trucks during the period***
12,711
13,214
|Trucks (end of period) ***
12,647
13,252
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
32,046
32,600
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
32,573
33,091
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
|Loads
158,440
203,928
|Revenue per load
$
1,942
$
1,783
|Gross profit margin
17.3
%
14.0
%
|Employee count (end of period)
590
861
|Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)
110,000
122,100
|Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)
$
94.0
$
121.5
|Final Mile Services
|Stops
1,089,940
1,169,727
|Average trucks during the period***
1,376
1,470
|Truckload
|Loads
102,623
102,755
|Revenue per load
$
1,773
$
1,902
|Average length of haul
591
663
|Tractors (end of period)
|Company-owned
2
27
|Independent contractor
1,917
1,931
|Total tractors
1,919
1,958
|Trailers (end of period)
12,895
13,561
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
12,130
12,897
|* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
|** Using weighted workdays
|*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
Operating Statistics by Segment
(unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
|Intermodal
|Loads
2,090,732
2,044,980
|Average length of haul
1,692
1,673
|Revenue per load
|$
2,849
|$
3,035
|Average tractors during the period *
6,368
6,488
|Tractors (end of period) *
6,502
6,380
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
122,272
118,171
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
104,103
99,374
|Dedicated
|Loads
3,985,221
4,274,677
|Average length of haul
181
175
|Revenue per truck per week**
|$
5,075
|$
5,184
|Average trucks during the period***
12,988
13,290
|Trucks (end of period) ***
12,647
13,252
|Trailing equipment (end of period)
32,046
32,600
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
32,639
32,408
|Integrated Capacity Solutions
|Loads
609,854
764,839
|Revenue per load
|$
1,872
|$
1,818
|Gross profit margin
16.1
%
13.4
%
|Employee count (end of period)
590
861
|Approximate number of third-party carriers (end of period)
110,000
122,100
|Marketplace for J.B. Hunt 360 revenue (millions)
|$
395.8
|$
765.6
|Final Mile Services
|Stops
4,316,578
4,596,715
|Average trucks during the period***
1,373
1,540
|Truckload
|Loads
389,832
410,091
|Revenue per load
|$
1,800
|$
1,925
|Average length of haul
629
652
|Tractors (end of period)
|Company-owned
2
27
|Independent contractor
1,917
1,931
|Total tractors
1,919
1,958
|Trailers (end of period)
12,895
13,561
|Average effective trailing equipment usage
12,552
13,000
|* Includes company-owned and independent contractor tractors
|** Using weighted workdays
|*** Includes company-owned, independent contractor, and customer-owned trucks
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023****
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
46,983
|$
53,344
|Accounts Receivable, net
1,224,166
1,334,912
|Prepaid expenses and other
462,575
523,047
|Total current assets
1,733,724
1,911,303
|Property and equipment
9,148,928
8,767,872
|Less accumulated depreciation
3,419,129
2,993,959
|Net property and equipment
5,729,799
5,773,913
|Other assets, net
811,488
853,044
|$
8,275,011
|$
8,538,260
|LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current debt
|$
500,000
|$
249,961
|Trade accounts payable
645,925
737,364
|Claims accruals
257,121
220,357
|Accrued payroll
122,477
94,563
|Other accrued expenses
152,517
150,256
|Total current liabilities
1,678,040
1,452,501
|Long-term debt
977,702
1,326,107
|Other long-term liabilities
745,774
719,686
|Deferred income taxes
858,990
936,208
|Stockholders' equity
4,014,505
4,103,758
|$
8,275,011
|$
8,538,260
Supplemental Data
(unaudited)
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
|Actual shares outstanding at end of period (000)
100,555
103,220
|Book value per actual share outstanding at end of period
|$
39.92
|$
39.76
Twelve Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
|Net cash provided by operating activities (000)
|$
1,483,156
|$
1,744,618
|Net capital expenditures (000)
|$
674,406
|$
1,600,215
**** We revised our unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet at December 31, 2023 to correct the classification of portions of our claims accruals and corresponding insurance receivables for claims in excess of self-insurance levels from current liabilities and assets to long-term.
Contacts
Brad Delco
Senior Vice President - Finance
(479) 820-2723