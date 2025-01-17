Broad Arrow Auctions: Seminal 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa Headlines Inaugural Broad Arrow Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction

Possibly the Most Original Early Ferrari Extant-Never Publicly Offered for Sale | Estimated to Bring €5.5-€7.5M at the May 24-25 Auction

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce the consignment of what many consider to be one of the most original early Ferrari models extant to its inaugural Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este Auction. Never before offered for public sale, the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa with Coachwork by Carrozzeria Ansaloni (Estimate: €5.500.000 - €7.500.000), is one of two examples purchased by the Besana brothers, Ferrari's earliest customers. Notably, the Spyder Corsa on offer, chassis number 004 C, finished sixth overall at the 1948 Targa Florio and is a veteran of the 1948 and 1949 Mille Miglia races, while also boasting period Formula Two competition and hill climbs to its credit.

Complete with Ferrari Classiche White Book certification with its original body, chassis, 2.0-liter V12 engine, and five-speed racing gearbox, it is further complemented by 50-year family ownership from 1965 to 2015 with multiple in-depth editorial pieces documenting its impressive provenance. The car has received numerous awards, including a 2004 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance class award in addition to being displayed at Pebble Beach within Casa Ferrari in 2019 and 2022. Further accolades include a Best of Show at the 2003 FCA National Meet, Cavallino and FCA Platinum Awards, and display as a feature car at the 2006 Cavallino Classic.

"The 1948 Ferrari 166, with chassis 004 C, that we have the pleasure of presenting at our inaugural Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este auction in May is undoubtedly one of the most significant examples of any early Ferrari built. With its outstanding provenance and long, well-documented history, we could not think of a more fitting and appropriate example to highlight our first Italian auction," says Barney Ruprecht, VP of Auctions, Broad Arrow. "Chassis no. 004 C's existence aptly represents the very building blocks of the legendary Ferrari brand and stands the test of time as a watershed example for the marque."

Broad Arrow will conduct its inaugural European auction in partnership with BMW AG as the official auction partner of the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este. As a crown jewel in the concours world, Broad Arrow is excited to present 70 of the highest quality collector cars with a premium auction experience during the Concorso weekend on the shores of Lake Como. Broad Arrow will welcome Thomas Forrester-one of the UK's top auctioneers-to the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este podium this spring. Thomas has auctioneering in his blood and trained at both Phillips and Bonhams before launching his own Specialist Collectors Auctioneers more than 20 years ago, holding over 50 calendar auctions annually. Thomas also works around the world raising funds for international causes in the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, not least including the Royal Commonwealth Society at events attended by high commissioners, ambassadors, and royalty. Thomas previously took the sale at Broad Arrow's successful inaugural Porsche Air|Water Auction in April 2024. Learn more about Thomas at broadarrowauctions.com.

For additional information about this auction, including consignment information, bidder registration, and general inquiries, please email info@broadarrowauctions.comor call +44 2045 920 169.

About Broad Arrow Auctions - Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty,

About Hagerty, Inc.

