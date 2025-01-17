Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: A2PZ63 | ISIN: BMG0702P1086
Tradegate
17.01.25
10:13 Uhr
2,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
BW Energy Limited: Q4 2024 operational update

Finanznachrichten News

Q4 2024 operational update

BW Energy will publish financial figures for Q4 2024 on Friday, 31 January 2025. The full audited annual report will be published on 26 February 2025.

Net production to BW Energy was 3.1 million barrels of oil (bbls) in Q4 2024, equal to 33,600 bbls per day, from the Dussafu licence in Gabon (73.5% working interest) and the Golfinho field (100% working interest) in Brazil. For the full year, net production to BW Energy amounted to 10.0 mmbbls, in line with guidance.

Volume (mmbbls)Q4 2024Q3 2024
Net production3.12.4
Dussafu2.51.9
Golfinho0.60.5
Net volume sold3.22.5
Dussafu*2.72.0
Golfinho0.50.5
Average realised price (USD/bbl)
Dussafu72.582.0
Golfinho73.581.7


*Includes State Profit Oil and DMO deliveries

DUSSAFU

  • Record quarterly production since inception
  • Three liftings to BW Energy according to plan
  • Operating cost (excluding royalties) of USD 18.5/bbl
  • Net volume sold (basis for revenue recognition), included 97,500 bbls of DMO deliveries and 311,429 bbls of state profit oil, with an under-lift position of 248,700 bbls at period-end
  • ESP replacement program completed as planned with eight producing Hibiscus / Ruche wells from 2 January 2025 and gross production target of 40,000 bbls/day
  • Two new wells brought online in Q4 (DHIBM-7H and DRM-3H), 3 workovers completed (DHIBM-1H, DHIBM-4H, DHIBM-5H), and DHIBM-6H workover completed in early January
  • Takeover of BW Adolo FPSO operations ongoing with planned completion of transition period in 1H 2025

GOLFINHO

  • Inventory at period end of 440,500 bbls
  • Operating cost (excluding royalties) of USD 56.4/bbl primarily due to lower production
  • Production impacted by planned shutdown of Petrobras gas plant restricting gaslift capacity for ~40 days, with only ESP wells producing (~60% of full potential)
  • Full-year production availability of ~70% and ~81% excluding planned Q4 shutdown

HEDGING, LIQUIDITY AND DEBT

  • Q4 net loss of USD 3.8 million from oil derivatives (USD 4.9 million unrealised loss and USD 1.1 million realised gain)
  • Period-end cash balance of USD 221 million vs. USD 209 million end-September 2024, with the change reflecting cash flow from operations, debt repayment, and investments
  • Period-end gross debt of USD 563 million includes MaBoMo lease, Dussafu RBL, Golfinho prepayment facility, and bond debt

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy, +33.7.81.11.41.16

ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration License 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 580 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
