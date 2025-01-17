China is building its first gigawatt-scale residential virtual power plant (VPP) in Jiangsu province. The project will connect millions of high-power household appliances to a cloud-based energy pool to improve grid stability and boost renewable energy use. From ESS News A new gigawatt-scale VPP project, launched by Jiangsu Electric Power Co. under State Grid Corp. of China, will aggregate devices such as air conditioners and electric water heaters from millions of Chinese households. By leveraging advanced technologies like big data, Internet of Things, and AI, the VPP will enable more efficient ...

