Work has begun on the Swiss Madrisa Solar project, a 12 MW alpine PV installation located at an elevation of 2,000 m near a ski resort of the village of Klosters. It is part of the Solar Express initiative designed to boost domestic winter energy production. Work has begun on the 12 MW Madrisa Solar project in Switzerland, an alpine PV plant located at an elevation of 2,000 m near a ski and winter sports area above the village of Klosters. The south-facing PV plant is expected to produce 17 GWh annually when the final stage of the project is complete, a milestone scheduled for the end of 2027. ...

