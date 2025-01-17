Centurion Wealth Management Listed on etf.com's Leaders: Top 50 RIA Firms

This comes as Centurion's first recognition from etf.com.

Centurion Wealth Management has been named to the etf.com Leaders: Top Advisors & Firms list, earning a spot among the Top 50 Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms for 2024. This marks the firm's first recognition from etf.com and represents a meaningful milestone as they continue their commitment to delivering the high-quality service that helped them earn this honor.

etf.com Centurion Wealth Decal



"We're grateful to be recognized with this award for the first time. It reflects the hard work of our team and the continued trust and support of our clients and partners," said Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP®, Co-Founder & Wealth Advisor, 11/18/2024

The etf.com Leaders list highlights financial advisors and RIA firms that excel in delivering strong portfolio returns, meeting client goals, and maintaining consistent performance. Selection criteria includes fiduciary interests, significant ETF allocations, and diverse strategies. Firms of all sizes, from boutique specialists to larger comprehensive providers, are considered. For more details, visit etf.com's Top 50 Firms.

The team at Centurion is honored by this recognition. This award is a meaningful way to conclude 2024, celebrating the collective effort that has helped clients achieve their financial goals.

Centurion Wealth Management remains dedicated to providing independent financial guidance and empowering clients to navigate their financial journeys with confidence. The firm specializes in serving independent women, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs, helping them pursue their financial goals.

Important Disclosures:

By clicking on the link above you will enter another website created, operated, and maintained by a different entity. By providing the third-party publications(s) and/or links to a third-party website(s), we are not implying that Centurion Wealth Management has an affiliation, sponsorship, endorsement, etc. with the third-party or its affiliates. The opinions expressed by the author(s) are solely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of Centurion Wealth Management.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

Providing the testimonial presents a conflict of interest in that the investment adviser has a relationship with the applicable individual. More specifically, this relationship involves etf.com conferring an award to Centurion Wealth Management, which our Co-Founder & Wealth Advisor, Sterling Neblett, acknowledged and expressed gratitude for publicly.

The above-mentioned recognition/award was given on November 18th, 2024, based on the time period of January 2023 through June 2023. It was provided by etf.com. Centurion Wealth Management has reasonable belief that the survey used to determine the award was fair and balanced. Clients and prospects should be aware that Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to the provider for the rating/award. The Leaders: Top 50 RIA Firms is no guarantee of future investment outcomes and do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

