Perpetual Atomics Ltd has partnered with QSA Global, Inc. (USA) to process americium into sealed sources for radioisotope power systems, enabling transformative nuclear technology for future space missions.

Perpetual Atomics is excited to announce this collaboration, which will enable the processing of americium into sealed sources for use in radioisotope power systems, including radioisotope heater units (RHUs) and radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs). This partnership is another step toward supporting sustainable and reliable power solutions for some of the most challenging environments in space.

A University of Leicester spinout, Perpetual Atomics brings over 20 years of expertise in space nuclear power systems and exploration, delivering innovative, reliable solutions for powering space missions in extreme environments, including "surviving the night."

QSA Global, with its extensive expertise in designing and producing commercial radioisotope sealed sources for industrial use in the harshest terrestrial environments, is an ideal partner. The company's infrastructure and experience make it a perfect collaborator as Perpetual Atomics expands its US presence.

Professor Richard Ambrosi, CSO, founder, and Director of Perpetual Atomics, said, "The team and facilities at QSA Global are unique, and there is strong alignment in both the practical philosophy and approach of the two organizations. We look forward to growing our collaboration to support future space science, exploration, and commercial missions."

Dr. Joe Lapinskas, Director of Innovation and Marketing at QSA Global said: "We're thrilled to bring our decades of expertise in radioisotope sealed sources to this groundbreaking collaboration with Perpetual Atomics. Combining our strength in robust source design with their pioneering advances in space nuclear technology, we're opening doors to unprecedented possibilities for powering space exploration and science missions."

Building on its recent launch at the IAC meeting in Milan, Perpetual Atomics highlights its commitment to technology, partnerships, and innovation. Its mission is rooted in two decades of radioisotope power system development by the University of Leicester's Space Nuclear Power group.

Piers Slater, Reef Global Executive Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual Atomics, commented, "We are very excited about the collaboration with QSA which we believe will be transformational for both nuclear power solutions in space and Perpetual Atomics as we move at pace from a spin out to a commercial trading entity delivering our products at scale."

