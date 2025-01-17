Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
PR Newswire
17.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
Nebatoken.com: NEBA Token Launches: Transforming Web3 E-commerce

Finanznachrichten News

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT BASKET, a global e-commerce innovator, has officially launched its NEBA Token, signaling a major step toward decentralizing the future of online shopping. NEBA Token is designed to underpin NEXT BASKET's unique ecosystem, combining blockchain and artificial intelligence to redefine how merchants and customers interact in the digital marketplace.

The key to the future of decentralized Web3 e-commerce

A Token with Purpose

NEBA Token is the operational backbone of NEXT BASKET's decentralized model. With an initial private sale price of $0.04, rising to $0.20 at public launch, NEBA offers investors and stakeholders an entry point into the rapidly growing world of Web3 commerce.

The token drives the platform's loyalty program, where customers earn NEBA Tokens as purchase rewards directly into their crypto wallets. Merchants use NEBA Tokens to fund these rewards, securing free access to NEXT BASKET's platform in return. This cycle of participation ensures consistent demand and ecosystem sustainability.

The Case for Decentralized E-commerce

Traditional Web2 e-commerce models are increasingly constrained by inefficiencies and intermediaries. NEXT BASKET's blockchain-based approach addresses these issues:

  • Efficiency: Removing middlemen increases revenue retention for merchants.
  • Security: Blockchain ensures transparency and protects against cyber threats.
  • Cost-Effectiveness: Decentralized technology reduces transaction and logistical expenses.
  • Speed: Faster, streamlined processes enhance the shopping experience.

Built for the Future

NEXT BASKET's integration of blockchain and AI creates a seamless, forward-thinking solution for merchants and customers alike. Already operating on four continents, the platform leverages its established presence to drive adoption of its decentralized model.

Why NEBA Token Matters

NEBA Token is more than a cryptocurrency; it represents a foundational shift in how e-commerce operates. Key highlights include:

  • Investment Potential: Forecasted to reach $3.50 within the first year.
  • Guaranteed Demand: Merchant use ensures steady token circulation and value growth.
  • Liquidity and Stability: Proceeds are strategically allocated to support token liquidity and maintain pricing.

About NEXT BASKET

NEXT BASKET is a global software platform combining AI and blockchain to create cutting-edge online stores and marketplaces. Its mission is to empower merchants and customers through decentralized, secure, and efficient solutions.

To learn more, visit https://nebatoken.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600386/Nebatoken.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neba-token-launches-transforming-web3-e-commerce-302353771.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
