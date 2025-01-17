The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but an investigation will begin once the fire is extinguished. From ESS News A fire was confirmed at the 750 MW/3,000 MWh Vistra battery energy storage facility in Moss Landing on Thursday, forcing evacuations and closing roads in the area. The fire erupted at the facility around 3 p. m. , and evacuation orders were issued by 6:30 p. m. due to concerns over hazardous materials and potential chemical releases, the sheriff's office spokesperson said. About 1,500 were impacted by the evacuation orders, Monterey County Spokesperson Nicholas Pasculli ...

