Clean Energy Associates says it has identified five looming risks to the US battery energy storage industry, as analysts predict significant policy shifts under US President Donald Trump's upcoming administration. From pv magazine USA Donald Trump will be inaugurated as US president on Jan. 20, 2025, and analysts predict that his administration will bring sweeping changes to the clean energy landscape. A new report from Clean Energy Associates highlights five potential risks to the battery energy storage industry, including risks to EV batteries, grid-scale storage, and home battery energy storage. ...

