SHEIN Establishes SHEIN Foundation and Awards Over US$5 Million to Address Global Textile Waste and Empower Communities

SINGAPORE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, has announced the establishment of the SHEIN Foundation, and its commitment of €5 million (US$5.30 million) to the Africa Collect Textiles (ACT) Foundation, the charitable arm of Africa Collect Textiles (ACT), a social enterprise that has developed a used textiles collection and recycling pilot programme in Kenya.

The SHEIN Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to foster more inclusive and sustainable communities in places where SHEIN operates and will be the philanthropic arm of the SHEIN Group. With the establishment of the SHEIN Foundation, SHEIN will seek to consolidate its previous philanthropic commitments under the foundation, where appropriate, as aligned with the foundation's mission.

Over the past few years, SHEIN's philanthropic commitments have supported causes and organizations that address social and environmental issues. This includes social impact donations under the SHEIN Cares initiative that focuses on promoting women's empowerment and gender equality, supporting the holistic development of children, and alleviating poverty, as well as grants under its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Fund, to tackle global textile waste and further the development of a more circular fashion ecosystem, particularly in communities in the Global South impacted by the issue. Between 2021 and 2024, SHEIN disbursed over US$26 million towards social and environmental impact initiatives under these two commitments. Highlights of SHEIN's previous grants and donations can be found in the Appendix section.

Donald Tang, SHEIN's Executive Chairman said: "Empowering and giving back to the communities we reach has always been core to our operating philosophy. Establishing the SHEIN Foundation, and thereby consolidating our charitable efforts under a formal philanthropic structure, brings greater accountability and transparency to our donations. This also strengthens our ability to direct our charitable giving in a more impactful and sustained manner to better support causes and organizations that align with our values."

SHEIN Foundation's Priorities

The SHEIN Foundation will work to build more inclusive communities and sustainable ecosystems, focusing its support on organizations aligned with its charitable purposes which include, in part, the following missions:

Improving Lives in Communities

Focusing on women, young people and the underserved, to overcome systemic challenges, uplift communities and create more equitable opportunities, for a more inclusive future where everyone can reach their full potential. Protecting Biodiversity

Addressing the challenges of biodiversity and habitat loss arising from climate change by protecting, restoring, and promoting the sustainable use of terrestrial and marine ecosystems. Advancing Sustainable Change

Investing in research and supporting the development and implementation of new innovations and strategies in environmental and social sustainability, to catalyze scalable solutions that aim to accelerate the transition to a more circular and sustainable fashion industry.

Africa Collect Textiles Foundation

The funds committed to the ACT Foundation from the SHEIN Foundation will be put towards activities which promote textile donation and post-consumer textile recycling in Kenya and the broader African region, which includes:

Installation of convenient and accessible network of drop-off points for members of the public to donate their used clothing.

Creation of new jobs such as collectors, sorters, and artisans who will upcycle textile waste into new products, with a focus on hiring youth and women from vulnerable communities.

Building of recycling infrastructure to process larger volumes of textile waste.

Promotion of online and offline outreach programs for communities, such as upcycling workshops, lectures, and neighbourhood collection drives.

Elmar Stroomer, Director of the ACT Foundation, said: "This project will contribute immensely to our mission to reduce textile waste and close the loop on a more circular fashion ecosystem. Through this project, we are not only protecting our planet but also creating jobs that will transform lives and provide opportunities to those in need. This journey will inspire hope for a more sustainable and equitable future for all."

The ACT Foundation grant is consistent with the objective of SHEIN's EPR Fund to support waste management efforts in communities impacted by global textile waste and will now be managed by the SHEIN Foundation. The EPR Fund had previously provided grants to The Or Foundation and the Untours Foundation, which supported KaTik, a Cambodian initiative that collaborates with social enterprises to upcycle textile waste.

Appendix

Highlights of Past Grants and Donations by SHEIN

SHEIN has partnered with various organizations to support important causes and deliver positive change. Examples of grants and commitments made by SHEIN include the following:

In 2022, SHEIN launched the EPR Fund, and has since made grants to the Or Foundation and the UnTours Foundation.

In 2023, SHEIN pledged a total of S$8.6 million to empower communities and advance opportunities for education in Singapore and beyond, with four Memoranda of Understanding signed between SHEIN and four educational institutions and non-profit organizations.

In 2024, SHEIN donated US$430,000 to six local Dress for Success (DFS) affiliates, across the US, UK, Italy and Singapore. DFS is a not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing professional clothing and styling, interview coaching and ongoing support once they rejoin the workplace.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600690/SHEIN_Foundation_Full_Colour.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266792/image_5026813_4105828_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shein-establishes-shein-foundation-and-awards-over-us5-million-to-address-global-textile-waste-and-empower-communities-302354191.html