ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
82 Leser
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.: Kathy Ireland to Deliver Keynote Address at 2025 MainStreetChamber Holdings Convention in Las Vegas

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is excited to announce its 2025 convention, taking place January 24-26, 2025, at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. The event will bring together more than 100 attendees, including shareholders, brokers, partners, licensees, and prospects, to celebrate MSCH's achievements and unveil its vision for the future.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. and kathy ireland® Laundry

The convention will feature a series of engaging presentations, including insights into MSCH's diverse portfolio of businesses, such as kathy ireland® Logistics/Dude I Need a Truck, kathy ireland® Laundry, Green Bin® kathy ireland, and licensed ventures including kathy ireland® Furniture Factory and kathy ireland® Home. Attendees will also learn about groundbreaking initiatives like The eBike Shop, ireland Pay, and MSCH's MainStreetChamber of Commerce programs.

Kathy Ireland, recognized as one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry by Furniture Today and as one of the most powerful women in licensing by License Global magazine, will headline the event as the keynote speaker, sharing her expertise in innovation, leadership, and the power of collaboration. "It's an honor to join the MainStreetChamber Holdings convention and work alongside Larry, Tommy, and this extraordinary team," said Ireland. "MSCH exemplifies the power of innovation and collaboration, and I'm thrilled to be part of their journey. Through our licensed ventures, such as kathy ireland® Furniture Factory and kathy ireland® Home, we are redefining industries and creating meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs everywhere."

Larry Kozin, Founder and CEO of MSCH, emphasized the importance of the convention as a platform for innovation. "This convention represents the heart of what MainStreetChamber Holdings is all about-bringing people together to inspire, empower, and create new opportunities," said Kozin. "Having Kathy Ireland as our keynote speaker underscores our commitment to excellence and our belief in the power of entrepreneurship to transform lives."

Tommy Meharey, President of MSCH, will close the event with a powerful keynote address, highlighting the company's strategic goals for the future. "This convention is about more than just celebrating our successes-it's about laying the foundation for what's to come," said Meharey. "I look forward to sharing our vision and continuing to work alongside extraordinary partners like Kathy and Larry to make that vision a reality."

For more information about the event or to register, please visit www.msch.com

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

Company Contact:
Larry Kozin, CEO
MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.
Tel: (877) 594-7277
info@msch.com

Media Contact:
Rona Menashe
Guttman Associates PR & Marketing
Tel: (310) 246-4600
Rona@GuttmanPR.com

Contact Information
Rona Menashe
Co-President & Co-CEO, Guttman Associates PR & Marketing
rona@guttmanpr.com
+1 (310) 246-4600

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
