GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 12:10 Uhr
AxiTrader Limited: From Novices to Funded Traders: Young Traders Secure Capital Funding with Axi Select

Finanznachrichten News

SYDNEY, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi Select, Axi's cutting-edge capital allocation program, provides traders with opportunities to maximise their potential seemingly unreachable with other trading programs. With Axi Select, traders can now access funding up to $1,000,000 and retain up to 90% of their profits. An all-inclusive program, Axi Select empowers talented traders to thrive on their trading journey-all with zero registration or monthly fees*.

Since its launch, reception has been incredible. Over 20k traders worldwide have trusted Axi Select, with many reaching significant milestones and accessing significant funding amounts.

21-year-old Kayan funded with $500,000 USD
In just nine months of signing up, Kayan, a 21-year-old trader from Brazil, with a trading experience of only 3-4 years, has found remarkable success. Starting with only $500, he has now secured $500,000 in capital funding. Speaking about his experience with Axi Select, Kayan comments: "With Axi, I've never had a problem with any consistency rules or just hidden things to make you lose. Nothing. You really give us the freedom to just trade however we want, and this is what I appreciate a lot." One of the key factors behind his achievement, per Kayan, is consistency, noting that "It took me around nine months of consistent trading."

Young trader with 1.5 year of experience funded with $100,000
With trading experience of just a year and a half, Mr. Pei, a young trader from China, has secured funding of $100,000 and is considered a very high-ranking trader. Asked on what his advice would be to other traders joining Axi Select, Mr. Pei noted that "People who come to the Axi Select program are very lucky. This platform offers opportunities that other platforms do not have."

View their stories:& https://youtu.be/9PqEqxQrsFs)

The Axi Select program is only available to clients of AxiTrader Limited. CFDs carry a high risk of investment loss. In our dealings with you, we will act as a principal counterparty to all of your positions. This content is not available to AU, NZ, EU and UK residents. For more information, refer to our Terms of Service.

*Standard trading fees apply.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

Contact us: mediaenquiries@axi.com


