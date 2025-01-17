Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
17.01.2025 12:42 Uhr
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 16 January 2025 were:

532.95p Capital only (undiluted)
540.39p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. Following the share buyback of 102,500 ordinary shares on 18th October 2024, the Company has 191,018,036 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,993,806 shares which are held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.


