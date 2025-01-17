Anzeige
WKN: A12C9A | ISIN: US22758A1051
17.01.2025
CrossAmerica Partners to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results on February 26

Finanznachrichten News

Allentown, PA, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossAmerica Partners to Announce

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results on February 26

ALLENTOWN, PA, January 17, 2025 - CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. In conjunction with the news release, management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 43042. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com)). To listen to the audio webcast, go to https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations (https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations).

After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations (https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations) within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,600 locations and owns or leases approximately 1,100 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners ranks as one of ExxonMobil's largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com (http://www.crossamericapartners.com).

Contacts

Investors:
Randy Palmer, 610-625-8000
rpalmer@caplp.com (mailto:rpalmer@caplp.com)


