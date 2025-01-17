Synthetic Rope Market worth $3.07 billion in 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Synthetic Rope Market by Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyester, Nylon, Polyethylene, and Specialty Fibers), Construction Type (Braided, Twisted, and Plaited), Strength Rating (Low, Medium, and High), End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2029", is expected to reach USD 3.07 billion in 2029 from USD 2.22 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The diverse attributes, coupled with the increasing number of applications, can be pointed out as the main drivers of the demand for synthetic rope across industries. In particular, synthetic rope is gaining popularity in marine & fishing, oil & gas, and sports & leisure industries, where its low weight, high strength, flexibility, and good tensile strength are appreciated.

Owing to its abrasion, UV, and chemical resistance, the synthetic rope market is mainly dominated by the marine & fishing industry. Marine & fishing applications range from mooring & towing, fishing nets & twines, lifting operations, and many other applications. The growing need for lightweight yet durable materials for the applications also expands such demand.

Specialty fiber is expected to grow with highest CAGR in the material type segment in the Synthetic rope Market during the forecasted period.

The Synthetic Rope Market is segmented based on material type into polypropylene, polyster, nylon, polyethylene, and specialty fibers. The increasing popularity of specialty fiber, nylon and polypropylene synthetic rope in the market may be attributed to a number of interconnected reasons, mostly due to its properties and the expanding areas of its usage within different sectors.

Specialty fiber rope can find many applications due to its unique properties such as a high strength to weight ratio that allows it to be used in applications that require high strength - to - weight ratio. Specialty fibers such as aramid and high modulus polyethylene (HMPE) provide exceptional tensile strength, enabling synthetic ropes to handle heavy loads without breaking. These properties are crucial in industries such as oil and gas, marine, and construction, where safety and reliability are paramount.

Ropes made of specialty fibers are corrosion resistance, UV resistance, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance. Aramid can withstand high temperatures without losing structural integrity. This thermal stability is essential for applications that involve exposure to heat or flames, such as industrial lifting operations, firefighting, or rescue operations.

Braided construction type is expected to have the largest share in construction type segment during the forecast period in terms of value.

The Synthetic rope Market is segmented based on construction type into Braided, Twisted, and Plaited. Braided synthetic ropes are often preferred over twisted synthetic ropes for many reasons like strength, durability, and ease of handling. Braided ropes are known to offer higher tensile strength compared to twisted and plaited ropes, as the construction of braided ropes involves interweaving of multiple strands in a way that distributes stress more evenly, eventually resulting in enhanced stability and resistance to breaking under load. This makes braided ropes preferable for heavy-duty applications such as lifting and towing.

Medium strength rating is expected to dominate the strength rating segment during the forecast period in terms of value.

Based on strength rating, the synthetic rope market is segmented into high, medium, and low. Medium strength rating synthetic ropes typically offer a good balance between weight and strength. They are strong enough for many applications like towing, lifting, and anchoring. They also have enough weight to handle them without being too light, so this makes them suitable for many industrial applications.

These ropes are versatile as they can be applied to a wide range of applications, from recreational boating to industrial lifting. Their strength range enables them to be tailored to the needs of specific applications without being over-weighted and causing inconvenience during handling. Thereby, medium strength ropes tend to be a practical choice in a variety of applications.

Medium strength synthetic ropes tend to be more of an economic choice than high strength synthetic ropes. Though high strength ropes are required in applications where load is extreme and higher tensile strength is needed, most general applications in marine & fishing, oil & gas, and sports & leisure industries can be satisfied with medium strength ropes at a lesser price and are thus available for widespread use.

Sports & Leisure end-use industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry in the synthetic rope market.

Based on end-use industry, the synthetic rope market is segmented into marine & fishing, oil & gas, sports & leisure, construction, cranes, and other end-use industries. Other end-use industries include utility, mining, arboriculture, and defense. In the forecast period, sports & leisure industry is expected to be the fastest growing end-use industry.

Synthetic ropes made of nylon and polyester are remarkably lighter than traditional natural fiber ropes or steel wire ropes. Their weight makes them more convenient to work with, carry around, and use in activities such as sailing, climbing, and camping, where weight is often a critical factor.

Synthetic ropes have strong resistance to the harshest environmental conditions such as UV exposure, moisture, and extreme temperatures. Additionally synthetic ropes resist abrasion and rot, so they can be used in a lot of outdoor sports & leisure activities.

Asia Pacific region is expected to registered highest CAGR both in terms of value and volume during forecasted period

The Synthetic rope Market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific Synthetic rope Market is experiencing explosive growth, due to strong demand of synthetic rope in various end-use industries. Advancements in technologies, rapid urbanization, growing investments, and government initiatives is driving the demand for synthetic rope in marine & fishing, oil & gas, sports & leisure, construction, cranes, and other end-use industries in this region. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing significant growth in these industries. Governments in the region, especially China, are implementing policies that encourage investment in advanced materials like synthetic rope. Many key players like Bekaert, Wireco Worldgroup Inc., and Cortland International are expanding presence in countries in Asia Pacific.

Key players

Prominent companies include Cortland International (US), Wireco Worldgroup Inc. (US), Samson Rope Technologies (US), Southern Ropes (South Africa), English Braids Ltd. (UK), Marlow Ropes (England), Teufelberger (Austria), Bekaert (Belgium), Yale Cordage Inc. (US), Lanex A.S. (Czech Republic), Unirope Ltd. (Canada), Novatec Braids, Ltd. (Canada), Katradis Marine Ropes Ind. S.A. (Greece), Kennedy Wire Rope & Sling (US), Atlantic Braids (Canada), Touwfabriek Langman BV (Netherlands), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Axiom Cordages Limited (India), Koronakis SA (Greece), DSR Corp. (Korea), Bluewater Ropes (US), and Cancord Ropes Inc. (Canada) among others.

