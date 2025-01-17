Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - The Awareness Group (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings) (OTC Pink: FHLD), $FHLD, an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced that Freedom Holdings has filed its 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024. The 10-K includes only 13 days of TAG's results in its financials due to the closing of its reverse merger with Freedom Holdings on September 17, 2024.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of TAG, stated:

"With TAG taking control of Freedom Holdings, our goal is to remain an SEC filing company. While the 10-K includes only 13 days of TAG's results, it is important to note that TAG recognized over $1.2 million in revenue during this brief period, which equates to over $33 million on an annualized basis. What really excites me is at that time, our first product, the Non-FICO Driven PPA, had just come out of beta and sales of that product have since accelerated, per our press release on December 16, 2024. Additionally, we've also released several other new, innovative products that are ramping up. Over the next month, we anticipate reporting our results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ended December 31, 2024, which will be the first full quarter of TAG's business being reported to investors. We look forward to communicating these results and showing investors the power of the TAG GRID."

Pro-Forma Results For the 12-month Period Ended September 30, 2024

As filed in a supplementary exhibit to the 10-K, Freedom Holdings reported the following results (consolidated with TAG's results):





12 Months Ended September 30,

2024 Revenue

$ 9,558,549 Net operating income $ 1,621,521

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

