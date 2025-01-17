NAMSA, a world-leading MedTech testing, clinical and regulatory consulting firm, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. medical device testing operations of WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable the pharmaceutical and life science industries to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients.

Under the agreement, NAMSA will acquire WuXi AppTec facilities in Minnesota and Georgia.

"We are extremely pleased to announce our agreement with WuXi AppTec, as it enables us to expand our portfolio of clinical research and testing solutions for clients," remarked André-Michel Ballester, NAMSA CEO. "NAMSA and WuXi AppTec's Medical Device Testing Operations have different areas of expertise but serve the same client base and will enhance the client experience by combining capabilities. Together, we look forward to accelerating MedTech innovation and helping Sponsors deliver life-saving medical technology throughout the world," concluded Ballester.

The MedTech industry faces more stringent regulatory and clinical evidence requirements, which can delay development, increase costs, and slow market entry. NAMSA's strategic outsourcing and comprehensive in-house services help MedTech innovators mitigate risk, shorten time to market and enhance stakeholder value.

Both companies will work closely to ensure a smooth transition for employees and customers.

NAMSA is an ARCHIMED company; acquired by the healthcare-focused global private equity firm in 2020. The acquisition of WuXi AppTec's U.S. Medical Device Testing Operations is the 9th acquisition by NAMSA since becoming an ARCHIMED company.

About NAMSA

Helping medical device Sponsors improve healthcare since 1967, NAMSA is a leading global MedTech testing, clinical and regulatory consulting firm. With a deep pool of testing, clinical and regulatory experts, and in-depth therapeutic knowledge, NAMSA is dedicated to accelerating medical device product development. From preclinical and clinical research to medical device testing and regulatory compliance, NAMSA is the industry's trusted partner for successful development and commercialization outcomes. Web: namsa.com

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

About ARCHIMED

With offices in Europe, North America and Asia, ARCHIMED is a leading investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare industries. Its mix of operational, medical, scientific and financial expertise allows them to serve as both a strategic and financial partner to healthcare businesses. Prioritized areas of focus include Biopharma Products, Consumer Health, Healthcare IT, In Vitro Diagnostics, Life Science Tools Biologic Services, MedTech, and Pharma Services. ARCHIMED helps partners internationalize, acquire, innovate and expand their products and services. The company manages an €8 billion portfolio across various funds, including the largest healthcare-only private equity fund raised by a European-based General Partner. Since inception, ARCHIMED has been a committed Impact investor, both directly and through its EURÊKA Foundation. Web: archimed.group

