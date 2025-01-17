Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Adds Electronic Speed Controller to the Blue UAS Framework

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading innovator in drone technology with a current focus on U.S. based manufacturing and marketing of drone parts is pleased to announce the release of the Rotor Riot Brave 55A ESC and its addition to the Blue UAS Framework. This product addresses the critical need for non-Chinese, NDAA-compliant components in the U.S. drone industry. Unusual machines now has two drone components placed on the Blue UAS Framework.

The Blue UAS Framework is a program established by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to provide the Department of Defense and other government entities with trusted, secure drone components that meet rigorous cybersecurity, performance, and regulatory standards. Products listed on the framework ensure compliance with federal requirements, such as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reducing risks associated with foreign-made or unverified components. Inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework underscores Unusual Machines' commitment to supplying reliable solutions for government and defense applications.

The Rotor Riot Brave 55A ESC is a 4-in-1 electronic speed controller designed to work seamlessly with flight controllers such as the Rotor Riot Brave F7 . Built with 32-bit processors, the Brave 55A ESC efficiently sends current to Brushless DC Electric motors. The ESC is designed to meet the demands of high-performance drones requiring high motor output for high-speed flight and acrobatics. This product is manufactured in the USA and compliant with NDAA requirements.

"This product expands the market created by the Brave F7 flight controller and furthers our commitment to producing high-quality NDAA-compliant components at competitive prices," said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines. "The addition of the Brave 55A ESC further establishes us as a trusted partner for the U.S. drone industry."

The Brave 55A ESC will be available for retail sale through the Rotor Riot store , with shipping beginning in March. Enterprise customers can place volume purchase pre-orders by contacting purchasing@rotorriot.com.

Unusual Machines continues to support the American drone industry by prioritizing domestic manufacturing and compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines recently initiated U.S.-based manufacturing and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot e-commerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032.

