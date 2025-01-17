Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven private investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality private investments, is proud to announce its partnership with World Housing, a charitable organization dedicated to providing homes for families in need around the globe.



Real estate has long been a driver of financial growth, but at Parvis, it is believed it can also be a force for meaningful social change. This partnership is the first of its kind for the business and represents an opportunity to unite investment with purpose, enabling investors to contribute to creating safe, sustainable housing for families in underserved communities worldwide.

World Housing is a global leader in creating innovative housing solutions for those in need. From 3D-printed villages to sustainable communities, the organization goes beyond shelter to provide families with access to critical resources such as education, clean water, and healthcare. With over 1,500 homes built in nine countries, World Housing has positively impacted thousands of lives, offering not just housing but hope and opportunity for a better future.

"At Parvis, we see real estate as more than an investment vehicle-it's a way to build a better world," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "Through our partnership with World Housing, we're excited to offer our investors an opportunity to contribute to a cause that aligns with their values while achieving their financial goals."

This collaboration merges Parvis's expertise in real estate investments with World Housing's impactful mission to address homelessness and housing insecurity. By creating a dedicated offering page on the Parvis platform, investors now have a seamless way to support World Housing's initiatives while aligning their portfolios with their values.

Through this partnership:

Investors can make a difference by contributing to charitable real estate initiatives directly through Parvis's secure platform.

by contributing to charitable real estate initiatives directly through Parvis's secure platform. World Housing gains enhanced visibility via Parvis's network and will feature Parvis as a World Housing Ambassador on its website.

"Our collaboration with Parvis marks an exciting new chapter in our mission to end global homelessness," said Sam White, Director of Partnerships and Operations at World Housing. "Parvis's platform and network offer a powerful avenue to expand our impact, enabling more families to find the stability and security of a home."

By aligning their missions, Parvis and World Housing are leveraging the power of real estate to create opportunities for social good. Together, they aim to inspire individuals and investors alike to make a difference while achieving their financial goals, reinforcing the role of real estate as a catalyst for positive change.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com and SEDAR+.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: execution and integration of the investment offerings; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

