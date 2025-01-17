STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A., today announced net income available to common stockholders of $173.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $181.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Fourth quarter 2024 results include securities repositioning losses of $56.9 million, pre-tax, and a deferred tax asset valuation adjustment of $29.4 million. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.431 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.46 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
"Our financial performance for the quarter and full year 2024 illustrate the power and resiliency of Webster's business model" said John R. Ciulla, chairman and chief executive officer. "At the same time, we are thoughtfully investing to facilitate future growth."
Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2024:
- Revenue of $661.0 million.
- Period end loans and leases balance of $52.5 billion, up $0.6 billion or 1.1 percent from prior quarter.
- Period end deposits balance of $64.8 billion, up $0.2 billion or 0.4 percent from prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses of $63.5 million.
- Return on average assets of 0.91 percent; adjusted 1.27 percent1.
- Return on average tangible common equity of 12.73 percent1; adjusted 17.73 percent1.
- Net interest margin of 3.39 percent, up 3 basis points from prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.50%2.
- Efficiency ratio of 44.80 percent1.
- Tangible common equity ratio of 7.45 percent1.
"The actions we took in 2024 to enhance Webster's capital and liquidity, unique funding attributes and investments in people and technology fortify the base for our company's growth" said Neal Holland, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
2 Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2024.
Consolidated financial performance:
Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Net interest income was $608.5 million compared to $571.0 million.
- Net interest margin was 3.39 percent compared to 3.42 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets decreased by 1 basis point, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities remained flat.
- Average interest-earning assets totaled $71.9 billion and increased by $4.4 billion, or 6.4 percent.
- Average loans and leases totaled $52.3 billion and increased by $1.9 billion, or 3.8 percent.
- Average deposits totaled $64.8 billion and increased by $4.8 billion, or 8.1 percent.
Quarterly provision for credit losses:
- The provision for credit losses was $63.5 million in the quarter, contributing to a $1.8 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases from the prior quarter. The provision for credit losses was $54.0 million in the prior quarter, and $36.0 million a year ago.
- Net charge-offs were $60.9 million, compared to $35.4 million in the prior quarter, and $34.0 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans and leases was 0.47 percent, compared to 0.27 percent in both the prior quarter and a year ago.
- The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases, compared to 1.32 percent at September 30, 2024, and 1.25 percent at December 31, 2023. The allowance represented 149 percent of nonperforming loans and leases, compared to 162 percent at September 30, 2024, and 303 percent at December 31, 2023.
Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest income was $52.5 million compared to $63.8 million, a decrease of $11.3 million. Total non-interest income includes $56.9 million and $16.8 million of losses on sales of investment securities for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively. Excluding these items, total non-interest income increased $28.8 million. The increase is primarily attributable to direct investment gains, a credit valuation adjustment, and the addition of Ametros.
Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Total non-interest expense was $340.4 million compared to $377.2 million, a decrease of $36.8 million. In the fourth quarter of 2023, total non-interest expense included $47.2 million related to the FDIC special assessment and a net $30.7 million of merger related expenses. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $41.0 million. The increase is primarily attributable to the addition of Ametros and the related intangible amortization, higher performance-based incentives, investments in human capital and technology, and a contribution to the Webster Charitable Foundation.
Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2023:
- Income tax expense was $79.3 million compared to $36.2 million, and the effective tax rate was 30.9 percent compared to 16.3 percent. The higher tax expense and tax rate in the current period reflects a $29.4 million deferred tax asset valuation adjustment related to state and local net operating loss carryforwards, which impacted the rate by 11.4 percentage points. The lower effective tax rate in the period a year ago reflected the recognition of a discrete tax benefit attributable to tax return true-up adjustments, along with a lower level of pre-tax income in that period.
Investment securities:
- Total investment securities, net were $17.5 billion, compared to $17.2 billion at September 30, 2024, and $16.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $712.9 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $486.1 million at September 30, 2024, and $708.7 million at December 31, 2023. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $991.2 million of net unrealized losses, compared to $677.0 million at September 30, 2024, and $810.2 million at December 31, 2023.
Loans and leases:
- Total loans and leases were $52.5 billion, compared to $51.9 billion at September 30, 2024, and $50.7 billion at December 31, 2023. Compared to September 30, 2024, commercial loans and leases increased by $556.0 million, commercial real estate loans decreased by $300.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $277.1 million, and consumer loans increased by $25.5 million. Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $904.9 million, commercial real estate loans increased by $233.3 million, residential mortgages increased by $625.7 million, and consumer loans increased by $15.2 million.
- Loan originations for the portfolio were $3.4 billion, compared to $2.8 billion in the prior quarter, and $3.2 billion a year ago.
Asset quality:
- Total nonperforming loans and leases were $461.3 million, or 0.88 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $425.6 million, or 0.82 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2024, and $209.5 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2023.
- Past due loans and leases were $88.6 million, compared to $108.9 million at September 30, 2024, and $46.6 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease from prior quarter is driven primarily by commercial non-mortgage and residential mortgages, partially offset by commercial real estate.
Deposits and borrowings:
- Total deposits were $64.8 billion, compared to $64.5 billion at September 30, 2024, and $60.8 billion at December 31, 2023. During the quarter, seasonal declines in municipal deposits of $1.1 million were offset by short-duration time deposits. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 87.3 percent, compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2024, and 86.1 percent at December 31, 2023. The loan to deposit ratio was 81.1 percent, compared to 80.5 percent at September 30, 2024, and 83.5 percent at December 31, 2023.
- Total borrowings were $3.4 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.9 billion at December 31, 2023.
Capital:
- The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 7.80 percent and 12.73 percent, respectively, compared to 8.67 percent and 14.29 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024, and 9.03 percent and 14.49 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 was 17.73 percent, compared to 17.28 percent in the third quarter of 2024, and 19.83 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.82 percent and 7.45 percent, respectively, compared to 7.85 percent and 7.48 percent, respectively, at September 30, 2024, and 8.12 percent and 7.73 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2023. The common equity tier 12 ratio was 11.50 percent, compared to 11.25 percent at September 30, 2024, and 11.11 percent at December 31, 2023.
- Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $51.63 and $32.95, respectively, compared to $52.00 and $33.26, respectively, at September 30, 2024, and $48.87 and $32.39, respectively, at December 31, 2023.
1 See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
2 Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.
Reportable segments:
Commercial Banking
Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $10 million of revenue through its asset based lending, commercial services, commercial real estate, middle market, private banking, sponsor and specialty, verticals, regional banking, and treasury management business units. At December 31, 2024, Commercial Banking had $40.6 billion in loans and leases and $16.3 billion in deposits, as well as a combined $3.0 billion in assets under administration and management.
Commercial Banking Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$330,392
$351,942
(6.1) %
Non-interest income
41,026
32,711
25.4
Operating revenue
371,418
384,653
(3.4)
Non-interest expense
106,762
97,299
(9.7)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$264,656
$287,354
(7.9)
At December 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Loans and leases
$40,616
$39,481
2.9 %
Deposits
16,252
16,054
1.2
AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)
2,966
2,911
1.9
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $22.7 million, to $264.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $21.5 million, to $330.4 million, primarily driven by lower loan yields coupled with lower deposit interest spread. Non-interest income increased $8.3 million, to $41.0 million, primarily driven by direct investment gains, higher deposit and cash management fees, and increased fees from trust and investment services, partially offset by lower fees from client hedging activities and lower loan servicing fees. Non-interest expense increased $9.5 million, to $106.8 million, primarily driven by continued investments in technology and increased compensation-related expenses.
Healthcare Financial Services
Webster's Healthcare Financial Services segment is comprised of HSA Bank and Ametros, which was acquired in the first quarter of 2024. This segment offers consumer-directed healthcare solutions that include health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, administration of medical insurance claim settlements, flexible spending accounts, and commuter benefits. Accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. At December 31, 2024, Healthcare Financial Services had $15.3 billion in total footings comprising $10.0 billion in deposits and $5.3 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.
Healthcare Financial Services Operating Results:
Percent
Three months ended December 31,
Favorable/
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$95,185
$78,036
22.0 %
Non-interest income
25,140
20,224
24.3
Operating revenue
120,325
98,260
22.5
Non-interest expense
56,672
41,947
(35.1)
Pre-tax, net revenue
$63,653
$56,313
13.0
At December 31,
Percent
(Dollars in millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Number of accounts (thousands)
3,326
3,184
4.5 %
Deposits
$9,967
$8,288
20.3
Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)
5,322
4,642
14.6
Total footings
$15,289
$12,930
18.2
Pre-tax net revenue increased $7.3 million, to $63.7 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $17.1 million, to $95.2 million, primarily due to $12.0 million from Ametros coupled with deposit growth at HSA Bank. Non-interest income increased $4.9 million, to $25.1 million, primarily due to $6.1 million from Ametros, offset by a decrease of $1.2 million from HSA Bank. The decrease in HSA Bank was the net result of lower customer account fees partially offset by higher interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $14.7 million, to $56.7 million, primarily due to $11.4 million from Ametros. HSA Bank expenses were $3.3 million higher due to higher service contract expense related to account growth and support costs.
Consumer Banking
Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York metro and suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the residential and consumer lending, private client, and business banking business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 196 banking centers and 347 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of digital and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, Webster Investment Services provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. At December 31, 2024, Consumer Banking had $11.9 billion in loans and $27.3 billion in deposits, as well as $8.0 billion in assets under administration.
Consumer Banking Operating Results:
Three months ended December 31,
Percent
(In thousands)
2024
2023
(Unfavorable)
Net interest income
$202,165
$213,913
(5.5) %
Non-interest income
26,969
27,426
(1.7)
Operating revenue
229,134
241,339
(5.1)
Non-interest expense
119,123
116,413
(2.3)
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue
$110,011
$124,926
(11.9)
At December 31,
Percent
(In millions)
2024
2023
Increase
Loans
$11,886
$11,235
5.8 %
Deposits
27,333
26,252
4.1
AUA (off balance sheet)
7,997
7,876
1.5
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue decreased $14.9 million, to $110.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income decreased $11.7 million, to $202.2 million, primarily driven by higher rates paid on deposits, partially offset by higher loan yields, as well as loan and deposit balance growth. Non-interest income decreased $0.5 million, to $27.0 million, primarily driven by lower loan servicing fees and a decrease in gains on sales of loans, partially offset by increased deposit related fees and higher miscellaneous fee income. Non-interest expense increased $2.7 million, to $119.1 million, primarily driven by continued investments in technology, partially offset by lower overall operating expenses.
***
Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Healthcare Financial Services, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefit solutions and administrator of medical insurance claim settlements. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $79 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilizes these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides additional clarity of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management.
The efficiency ratio, which represents the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. The return on average tangible common stockholders' equity ("ROATCE") represents net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and net intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and net intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits reflect total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered certificates of deposit. Adjusted pre-tax net income, adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets ("ROAA") are calculated excluding losses on sales of investment securities, which have been tax-effected, and a deferred tax valuation adjustment.
These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Refer the tables beginning on page 19 for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net income
|$
177,766
|$
192,985
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|Net income available to common stockholders
173,603
188,823
177,471
212,160
181,230
|Earnings per diluted common share
1.01
1.10
1.03
1.23
1.05
|Return on average assets (annualized)
0.91
%
1.01
%
0.96
%
1.15
%
1.01
%
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (annualized) (1)
12.73
14.29
14.17
16.30
14.49
|Return on average common stockholders' equity (annualized)
7.80
8.67
8.40
10.01
9.03
|Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue
7.94
8.92
6.88
14.89
10.05
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|$
689,566
|$
687,798
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|Nonperforming assets
461,751
427,274
374,884
289,254
218,600
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases
1.31
%
1.32
%
1.30
%
1.26
%
1.25
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.47
0.27
0.26
0.29
0.27
|Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases
0.88
0.82
0.72
0.56
0.41
|Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus other real estate owned and repossessed assets
0.88
0.82
0.73
0.57
0.43
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases
149.47
161.60
181.48
226.17
303.39
|Other ratios:
|Tangible equity (1)
7.82
%
7.85
%
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
|Tangible common equity (1)
7.45
7.48
7.18
7.15
7.73
|Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
12.01
11.77
11.09
11.08
11.62
|Total risk-based capital (2)
14.20
14.06
13.28
13.21
13.72
|Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)
11.50
11.25
10.59
10.57
11.11
|Stockholders' equity / total assets
11.56
11.58
11.46
11.49
11.60
|Net interest margin
3.39
3.36
3.32
3.35
3.42
|Efficiency ratio (1)
44.80
45.49
46.22
45.25
43.04
|Equity and share related:
|Common stockholders' equity
|$
8,849,235
|$
8,914,071
|$
8,525,289
|$
8,463,519
|$
8,406,017
|Book value per common share
51.63
52.00
49.74
49.07
48.87
|Tangible book value per common share (1)
32.95
33.26
30.82
30.22
32.39
|Common stock closing price
55.22
46.61
43.59
50.77
50.76
|Dividends declared per common share
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
0.40
|Common shares issued and outstanding
171,391
171,428
171,402
172,464
172,022
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic
169,589
169,569
169,675
170,445
170,415
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,005
169,894
169,937
170,704
170,623
|(1) See "Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations" section beginning on page 19.
|(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2024, and actual for the remaining periods.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(In thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
388,060
|$
721,261
|$
429,323
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,686,374
2,476,290
1,286,472
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
9,006,600
8,594,978
8,959,729
|Held-to-maturity, net
8,444,191
8,565,936
7,074,588
|Total investment securities, net
17,450,791
17,160,914
16,034,317
|Loans held for sale
27,634
117,615
6,541
|Loans and leases:
|Commercial
20,676,965
20,120,992
19,772,102
|Commercial real estate
21,391,036
21,691,377
21,157,732
|Residential mortgages
8,853,669
8,576,612
8,227,923
|Consumer
1,583,498
1,558,034
1,568,295
|Total loans and leases
52,505,168
51,947,015
50,726,052
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(689,566
)
(687,798
)
(635,737
)
|Total loans and leases, net
51,815,602
51,259,217
50,090,315
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
321,343
360,795
326,882
|Premises and equipment, net
406,963
411,070
429,561
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,202,369
3,212,050
2,834,600
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
1,251,622
1,247,624
1,247,938
|Deferred tax assets, net
316,856
273,174
369,212
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
2,157,459
2,213,890
1,890,088
|Total assets
|$
79,025,073
|$
79,453,900
|$
74,945,249
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
10,316,501
|$
10,744,524
|$
10,732,516
|Health savings accounts
8,951,031
8,951,383
8,287,889
|Interest-bearing checking
9,834,790
10,016,651
8,994,095
|Money market
20,433,250
20,460,382
17,662,826
|Savings
6,982,554
6,921,459
6,642,499
|Certificates of deposit
6,041,329
6,020,031
5,574,048
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,193,625
1,400,000
2,890,411
|Total deposits
64,753,080
64,514,430
60,784,284
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
344,168
100,232
458,387
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,110,108
3,110,205
2,360,018
|Long-term debt
909,185
910,963
1,048,820
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
1,775,318
1,620,020
1,603,744
|Total liabilities
69,891,859
70,255,850
66,255,253
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,849,235
8,914,071
8,406,017
|Total stockholders' equity
9,133,214
9,198,050
8,689,996
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
79,025,073
|$
79,453,900
|$
74,945,249
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
783,140
|$
789,423
|$
3,182,466
|$
3,071,378
|Interest on investment securities
189,801
128,924
674,935
450,888
|Loans held for sale
2,836
280
13,911
734
|Other interest and dividends
19,310
14,520
55,974
105,260
|Total interest income
995,087
933,147
3,927,286
3,628,260
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
358,895
325,793
1,427,204
1,021,418
|Borrowings
27,724
36,333
161,695
269,573
|Total interest expense
386,619
362,126
1,588,899
1,290,991
|Net interest income
608,468
571,021
2,338,387
2,337,269
|Provision for credit losses
63,500
36,000
222,000
150,747
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
544,968
535,021
2,116,387
2,186,522
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
38,665
37,459
161,144
169,318
|Loan and lease related fees
18,770
21,362
76,384
84,861
|Wealth and investment services
8,387
7,767
33,234
28,999
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
7,387
6,587
27,712
26,228
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(56,886
)
(16,825
)
(136,224
)
(33,620
)
|Other income
36,184
7,465
89,649
38,551
|Total non-interest income
52,507
63,815
251,899
314,337
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
192,668
184,914
762,794
711,752
|Occupancy
18,740
18,478
72,161
77,520
|Technology and equipment
47,182
46,486
195,017
197,928
|Marketing
6,139
5,176
18,751
18,622
|Professional and outside services
15,205
18,804
58,253
107,497
|Intangible assets amortization
9,681
8,618
36,082
36,207
|Deposit insurance
16,069
58,725
68,912
98,081
|Other expenses
34,693
36,020
139,309
168,748
|Total non-interest expense
340,377
377,221
1,351,279
1,416,355
|Income before income taxes
257,098
221,615
1,017,007
1,084,504
|Income tax expense
79,332
36,222
248,300
216,664
|Net income
177,766
185,393
768,707
867,840
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
(16,650
)
(16,650
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
173,603
|$
181,230
|$
752,057
|$
851,190
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,005
170,623
170,192
171,883
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.01
|$
1.05
|$
4.38
|$
4.91
|Diluted
1.01
1.05
4.37
4.91
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Interest income:
|Interest and fees on loans and leases
|$
783,140
|$
809,184
|$
798,097
|$
792,045
|$
789,423
|Interest on investment securities
189,801
176,722
160,827
147,585
128,924
|Loans held for sale
2,836
5,400
5,593
82
280
|Other interest and dividends
19,310
12,757
11,769
12,138
14,520
|Total interest income
995,087
1,004,063
976,286
951,850
933,147
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
358,895
371,075
361,263
335,971
325,793
|Borrowings
27,724
43,105
42,726
48,140
36,333
|Total interest expense
386,619
414,180
403,989
384,111
362,126
|Net interest income
608,468
589,883
572,297
567,739
571,021
|Provision for credit losses
63,500
54,000
59,000
45,500
36,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses
544,968
535,883
513,297
522,239
535,021
|Non-interest income:
|Deposit service fees
38,665
38,863
41,027
42,589
37,459
|Loan and lease related fees
18,770
18,513
19,334
19,767
21,362
|Wealth and investment services
8,387
8,367
8,556
7,924
7,767
|Cash surrender value of life insurance policies
7,387
8,020
6,359
5,946
6,587
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(56,886
)
(19,597
)
(49,915
)
(9,826
)
(16,825
)
|Other income
36,184
3,575
16,937
32,953
7,465
|Total non-interest income
52,507
57,741
42,298
99,353
63,815
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
192,668
194,736
186,850
188,540
184,914
|Occupancy
18,740
18,879
15,103
19,439
18,478
|Technology and equipment
47,182
56,696
45,303
45,836
46,486
|Marketing
6,139
4,224
4,107
4,281
5,176
|Professional and outside services
15,205
16,001
14,066
12,981
18,804
|Intangible assets amortization
9,681
8,491
8,716
9,194
8,618
|Deposit insurance
16,069
13,555
15,065
24,223
58,725
|Other expenses
34,693
36,376
36,811
31,429
36,020
|Total non-interest expense
340,377
348,958
326,021
335,923
377,221
|Income before income taxes
257,098
244,666
229,574
285,669
221,615
|Income tax expense
79,332
51,681
47,941
69,346
36,222
|Net income
177,766
192,985
181,633
216,323
185,393
|Preferred stock dividends
(4,163
)
(4,162
)
(4,162
)
(4,163
)
(4,163
)
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
173,603
|$
188,823
|$
177,471
|$
212,160
|$
181,230
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted
170,005
169,894
169,937
170,704
170,623
|Earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
1.01
|$
1.10
|$
1.03
|$
1.23
|$
1.05
|Diluted
1.01
1.10
1.03
1.23
1.05
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields/ Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
52,255,431
|$
794,271
5.97
%
|$
50,352,340
|$
800,679
6.24
%
|Investment securities (1)
17,982,632
192,334
4.28
16,194,457
135,498
3.35
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
301,218
4,732
6.25
308,505
5,581
7.18
|Interest-bearing deposits
1,201,613
14,578
4.75
649,104
8,939
5.39
|Loans held for sale
122,449
2,836
9.27
7,130
280
n/m
|Total interest-earning assets
71,863,343
|$
1,008,751
5.53
%
67,511,536
|$
950,977
5.54
%
|Non-interest-earning assets (1)
6,493,521
5,620,527
|Total assets
|$
78,356,864
|$
73,132,063
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,568,678
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,067,121
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,919,071
3,485
0.16
8,219,431
3,123
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
37,464,574
271,010
2.88
33,156,966
239,875
2.87
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,863,067
84,400
4.27
7,538,131
82,795
4.36
|Total deposits
64,815,390
358,895
2.20
59,981,649
325,793
2.15
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
191,265
853
1.74
221,437
1,162
2.05
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,535,140
19,063
4.86
1,815,493
25,659
5.53
|Long-term debt (1)
886,648
7,808
3.52
1,020,901
9,512
3.73
|Total borrowings
2,613,053
27,724
4.18
3,057,831
36,333
4.68
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
67,428,443
|$
386,619
2.28
%
63,039,480
|$
362,126
2.28
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities (1)
1,742,339
1,779,785
|Total liabilities
69,170,782
64,819,265
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,902,103
8,028,819
|Total stockholders' equity
9,186,082
8,312,798
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
78,356,864
|$
73,132,063
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
622,132
588,851
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(13,664
)
(17,830
)
|Net interest income
|$
608,468
|$
571,021
|Net interest margin
3.39
%
3.42
%
|(1) In order to provide the users of the Company's financial statements with a more transparent view of the actual consolidated average balances that are used in the calculation of net interest margin, the Company has recast, in the above table, certain consolidated average balances for the three months ended December 31, 2023, to reflect a change in presentation being applied retrospectively. Specifically, adjustments were made to exclude unsettled trades of $142.4 million and available-for-sale unrealized losses of $1.1 billion from investment securities, and to exclude a $28.8 million basis adjustment related to a de-designated fair value hedge from long-term debt. Rather, effective as of December 31, 2024, these amounts are being presented in non-interest-earning assets and non-interest-bearing liabilities, respectively. There was no change to the related yields/rates, net interest income, or net interest margin that had been previously disclosed.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields/ Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2024
2023
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Average balance
|Interest
|Yield/rate
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans and leases
|$
51,597,443
|$
3,224,653
6.25
%
|$
50,637,569
|$
3,113,709
6.15
%
|Investment securities (1)
17,356,753
690,265
3.98
15,626,684
477,496
3.06
|Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock
330,418
18,633
5.64
408,673
24,785
6.06
|Interest-bearing deposits
723,688
37,341
5.16
1,564,255
80,475
5.14
|Loans held for sale
143,812
13,911
9.67
28,710
734
2.56
|Total interest-earning assets
70,152,114
|$
3,984,803
5.68
%
68,265,891
|$
3,697,199
5.42
%
|Non-interest-earning assets (1)
6,461,020
5,557,991
|Total assets
|$
76,613,134
|$
73,823,882
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|$
10,387,807
|$
-
-
%
|$
11,596,949
|$
-
-
%
|Health savings accounts
8,650,485
13,139
0.15
8,249,332
12,366
0.15
|Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings
35,789,961
1,070,949
2.99
31,874,457
756,521
2.37
|Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits
7,597,612
343,116
4.52
6,531,610
252,531
3.87
|Total deposits
62,425,865
1,427,204
2.29
58,252,348
1,021,418
1.75
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings
196,328
4,113
2.09
378,171
9,102
2.41
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
2,296,048
125,329
5.46
4,275,394
222,537
5.21
|Long-term debt (1)
903,603
32,253
3.57
1,027,869
37,934
3.69
|Total borrowings
3,395,979
161,695
4.76
5,681,434
269,573
4.74
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
65,821,844
|$
1,588,899
2.41
%
63,933,782
|$
1,290,991
2.02
%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities (1)
1,871,615
1,566,145
|Total liabilities
67,693,459
65,499,927
|Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Common stockholders' equity
8,635,696
8,039,976
|Total stockholders' equity
8,919,675
8,323,955
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
76,613,134
|$
73,823,882
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
2,395,904
2,406,208
|Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
(57,517
)
(68,939
)
|Net interest income
|$
2,338,387
|$
2,337,269
|Net interest margin
3.42
%
3.52
%
|(1) In order to provide the users of the Company's financial statements with a more transparent view of the actual consolidated average balances that are used in the calculation of net interest margin, the Company has recast, in the above table, certain consolidated average balances for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, to reflect a change in presentation being applied retrospectively. Specifically, adjustments were made to exclude unsettled trades of $108.9 million and available-for-sale unrealized losses of $895.8 million from investment securities, and to exclude a $30.8 million basis adjustment related to a de-designated fair value hedge from long-term debt. Rather, effective as of December 31, 2024, these amounts are being presented in non-interest-earning assets and non-interest-bearing liabilities, respectively. There was no change to the related yields/rates, net interest income, or net interest margin that had been previously disclosed.
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Total loans and leases (actual):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
19,272,958
|$
18,657,089
|$
18,021,758
|$
17,976,128
|$
18,214,261
|Asset-based lending
1,404,007
1,463,903
1,470,675
1,492,886
1,557,841
|Commercial real estate
21,391,036
21,691,377
22,277,813
21,869,502
21,157,732
|Residential mortgages
8,853,669
8,576,612
8,284,297
8,226,154
8,227,923
|Consumer
1,583,498
1,558,034
1,518,922
1,533,972
1,568,295
|Total loans and leases
52,505,168
51,947,015
51,573,465
51,098,642
50,726,052
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(689,566
)
(687,798
)
(669,355
)
(641,442
)
(635,737
)
|Total loans and leases, net
|$
51,815,602
|$
51,259,217
|$
50,904,110
|$
50,457,200
|$
50,090,315
|Total loans and leases (average):
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
18,919,934
|$
18,166,258
|$
17,995,654
|$
18,235,402
|$
18,181,417
|Asset-based lending
1,449,743
1,452,794
1,473,175
1,523,616
1,588,350
|Commercial real estate
21,572,682
22,215,293
22,186,566
21,403,765
20,764,834
|Residential mortgages
8,740,658
8,390,613
8,252,397
8,225,151
8,240,390
|Consumer
1,572,414
1,527,235
1,527,007
1,550,484
1,577,349
|Total loans and leases
|$
52,255,431
|$
51,752,193
|$
51,434,799
|$
50,938,418
|$
50,352,340
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Nonperforming loans and leases:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
268,354
|$
215,834
|$
210,906
|$
203,626
|$
134,617
|Asset-based lending
20,815
29,791
29,791
34,915
35,090
|Commercial real estate
138,642
150,711
96,337
14,323
11,314
|Residential mortgages
12,500
9,098
11,345
8,407
5,591
|Consumer
21,015
20,183
20,457
22,341
22,932
|Total nonperforming loans and leases
|$
461,326
|$
425,617
|$
368,836
|$
283,612
|$
209,544
|Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
425
|$
504
|$
5,013
|$
5,540
|$
8,954
|Residential mortgages
-
221
-
-
-
|Consumer
-
932
1,035
102
102
|Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets
|$
425
|$
1,657
|$
6,048
|$
5,642
|$
9,056
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
461,751
|$
427,274
|$
374,884
|$
289,254
|$
218,600
|Past due 30-89 days:
|Commercial non-mortgage
|$
16,619
|$
45,123
|$
134,794
|$
15,365
|$
7,071
|Commercial real estate
48,725
36,110
10,284
72,999
9,002
|Residential mortgages
14,113
18,153
13,008
17,580
21,047
|Consumer
9,122
9,471
8,185
6,824
9,417
|Total past due 30-89 days
|$
88,579
|$
108,857
|$
166,271
|$
112,768
|$
46,537
|Past due 90 days or more and accruing
-
71
9
12,460
52
|Total past due loans and leases
|$
88,579
|$
108,928
|$
166,280
|$
125,228
|$
46,589
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance
|$
687,798
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|$
635,438
|Provision
62,639
53,869
61,041
43,194
34,300
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial portfolio
63,281
36,362
33,356
38,461
28,794
|Consumer portfolio
1,265
997
1,418
1,330
6,878
|Total charge-offs
64,546
37,359
34,774
39,791
35,672
|Recoveries:
|Commercial portfolio
2,779
377
360
553
396
|Consumer portfolio
896
1,556
1,286
1,749
1,275
|Total recoveries
3,675
1,933
1,646
2,302
1,671
|Total net charge-offs
60,871
35,426
33,128
37,489
34,001
|ACL on loans and leases, ending balance
|$
689,566
|$
687,798
|$
669,355
|$
641,442
|$
635,737
|ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance
22,593
22,598
22,456
24,495
24,734
|ACL, ending balance
|$
712,159
|$
710,396
|$
691,811
|$
665,937
|$
660,471
|WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations
|Three Months Ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Efficiency ratio:
|Non-interest expense
|$
340,377
|$
348,958
|$
326,021
|$
335,923
|$
377,221
|Less: Foreclosed property activity
(32
)
(687
)
(364
)
(330
)
(96
)
|Intangible assets amortization
9,681
8,491
8,716
9,194
8,618
|Operating lease depreciation
121
197
560
663
900
|FDIC special assessment
-
(1,544
)
-
11,862
47,164
|Merger related expenses (1)
-
-
-
3,139
30,679
|Strategic restructuring costs and other
-
22,169
-
-
-
|Adjusted non-interest expense
|$
330,607
|$
320,332
|$
317,109
|$
311,395
|$
289,956
|Net interest income
|$
608,468
|$
589,883
|$
572,297
|$
567,739
|$
571,021
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
13,664
13,659
14,315
15,879
17,830
|Non-interest income
52,507
57,741
42,298
99,353
63,815
|Other income (2)
6,564
7,448
7,802
7,626
5,099
|Less: Operating lease depreciation
121
197
560
663
900
|(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net
(56,886
)
(19,597
)
(49,915
)
(9,826
)
(16,825
)
|Exit of non-core operations
-
(15,977
)
-
-
-
|Net gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights
-
-
-
11,655
-
|Adjusted income
|$
737,968
|$
704,108
|$
686,067
|$
688,105
|$
673,690
|Efficiency ratio
44.80
%
45.49
%
46.22
%
45.25
%
43.04
%
|ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
177,766
|$
192,985
|$
181,633
|$
216,323
|$
185,393
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
4,162
4,162
4,163
4,163
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,648
6,708
6,886
7,263
6,808
|Adjusted net income
|$
181,251
|$
195,531
|$
184,357
|$
219,423
|$
188,038
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
725,004
|$
782,124
|$
737,428
|$
877,692
|$
752,152
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
9,186,082
|$
8,995,134
|$
8,733,737
|$
8,759,992
|$
8,312,798
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,207,554
3,238,115
3,246,940
3,090,751
2,838,770
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,694,549
|$
5,473,040
|$
5,202,818
|$
5,385,262
|$
5,190,049
|Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
12.73
%
14.29
%
14.17
%
16.30
%
14.49
%
|(1) Merger related expenses reflect Ametros acquisition expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and primarily Sterling merger expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023.
|(2) Other income reflects a tax-equivalent adjustment on income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|March 31,
2024
|December 31,
2023
|Tangible equity:
|Stockholders' equity
|$
9,133,214
|$
9,198,050
|$
8,809,268
|$
8,747,498
|$
8,689,996
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,202,369
3,212,050
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,930,845
|$
5,986,000
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|Total assets
|$
79,025,073
|$
79,453,900
|$
76,838,106
|$
76,161,693
|$
74,945,249
|Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,202,369
3,212,050
3,242,193
3,250,909
2,834,600
|Tangible assets
|$
75,822,704
|$
76,241,850
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|Tangible equity
7.82
%
7.85
%
7.56
%
7.54
%
8.12
%
|Tangible common equity:
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
5,930,845
|$
5,986,000
|$
5,567,075
|$
5,496,589
|$
5,855,396
|Less: Preferred stock
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
283,979
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,646,866
|$
5,702,021
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|Tangible assets
|$
75,822,704
|$
76,241,850
|$
73,595,913
|$
72,910,784
|$
72,110,649
|Tangible common equity
7.45
%
7.48
%
7.18
%
7.15
%
7.73
%
|Tangible book value per common share:
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,646,866
|$
5,702,021
|$
5,283,096
|$
5,212,610
|$
5,571,417
|Common shares outstanding
171,391
171,428
171,402
172,464
172,022
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
32.95
|$
33.26
|$
30.82
|$
30.22
|$
32.39
|Core deposits:
|Total deposits
|$
64,753,080
|$
64,514,430
|$
62,276,692
|$
60,747,743
|$
60,784,284
|Less: Certificates of deposit
6,041,329
6,020,031
5,861,431
5,928,773
5,574,048
|Brokered certificates of deposit
2,193,625
1,400,000
1,910,071
1,008,547
2,890,411
|Core deposits
|$
56,518,126
|$
57,094,399
|$
54,505,190
|$
53,810,423
|$
52,319,825
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2024
|Adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
177,766
|$
768,707
|Less: Preferred stock dividends
4,163
16,650
|Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected
7,648
28,505
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
41,763
102,126
|Deferred tax asset valuation adjustment
29,350
29,350
|Exit of non-core operations, tax-effected
-
11,644
|Strategic restructuring costs and other, tax-effected
-
16,158
|FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
-
7,792
|Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected
-
2,360
|Net (gain) on mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected
-
(8,761
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
-
10,929
|Adjusted net income
|$
252,364
|$
952,160
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
1,009,456
|$
952,160
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
9,186,082
|$
8,919,675
|Less: Average preferred stock
283,979
283,979
|Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net
3,207,554
3,195,988
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
5,694,549
|$
5,439,708
|Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity
17.73
%
17.50
%
|Adjusted ROAA:
|Net income
|$
177,766
|$
768,707
|Add: Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected
41,763
102,126
|Deferred tax asset valuation adjustment
29,350
29,350
|Exit of non-core operations, tax-effected
-
11,644
|Strategic restructuring costs and other. tax-effected
-
16,158
|FDIC special assessment, tax-effected
-
7,792
|Ametros acquisition expenses, tax-effected
-
2,360
|Net (gain) on mortgage servicing rights, tax-effected
-
(8,761
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
-
10,929
|Adjusted net income
|$
248,879
|$
940,305
|Adjusted net income, annualized basis
|$
995,516
|$
940,305
|Average assets
|$
78,356,864
|$
76,613,134
|Adjusted return on average assets
1.27
%
1.23
%
|GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
257.1
|$
173.6
|$
1.01
|Loss on sale of investment securities
56.9
41.8
0.25
|Deferred tax asset valuation adjustment
N/A
29.4
0.17
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
314.0
|$
244.7
|$
1.43
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Pre-Tax Income
|Net Income Available to Common Stockholders
|Diluted EPS
|Reported (GAAP)
|$
1,017.0
|$
752.1
|$
4.37
|Loss on sale of investment securities, net
136.2
102.1
0.60
|Exit of non-core operations
16.0
11.6
0.07
|Strategic restructuring costs and other
22.2
16.2
0.10
|FDIC special assessment
10.3
7.8
0.04
|Ametros acquisition expenses
3.1
2.4
0.01
|Net (gain) on mortgage servicing rights
(11.7
)
(8.8
)
(0.05
)
|Discrete tax adjustment
N/A
10.9
0.07
|Deferred tax asset valuation adjustment
N/A
29.4
0.17
|Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|$
1,193.1
|$
923.7
|$
5.38
|Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding
