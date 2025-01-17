Nextech3D.ai Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 21,046338 Shares of Company Stock

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), established in 2018, has been a pioneer in augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and a leader in advanced 3D AI-driven solutions has entered into an agreement with the CEO of the Company to issue an aggregate of 21,046,338 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.065 per Share in satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $1,368,012. The CEO has elected to take common shares instead of cash for his salary compensation for the past few years.

The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date which is four months and one day following the date of issuance. The issuance of the Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

