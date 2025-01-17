Terra Firma Energy Limited (TFE) proudly announces the commencement of commercial operations at its 5MW flexible generation site in Droitwich, Worcestershire, United Kingdom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219255604/en/

Terra Firma Energy BUILDING A CLEANER TOMORROW (Graphic: Business Wire)

This achievement marks another milestone in TFE's mission to deliver reliable, flexible energy solutions that underpin the UK's energy transition. The success of the Droitwich site is the result of an exceptional collaboration with key partners. Blackstone Energy, serving as the EPC contractor, who oversaw the construction and delivery of the project, ensuring its seamless execution. Rolls-Royce MTU, through its partnership with Yellow Power, supplied the advanced hydrogen-ready generator technology, delivering both efficiency and durability to support the site's operations. Conrad Energy now takes the lead as the optimiser, tasked with ensuring the site's integration into the energy market and maximising its contribution to grid stability.

The Role of Flexible Generation Plants

Flexible generation plants are a vital component of the UK's energy strategy, ensuring stability and reliability in a rapidly evolving grid environment. With intermittent renewable energy sources becoming the cornerstone of the energy mix, the Droitwich site will play a critical role in bridging supply gaps. Through Conrad Energy's optimisation expertise, the site will operate across wholesale markets and provide essential ancillary services, delivering power precisely when demand peaks.

William Davies, Managing Director of Terra Firma Energy, stated:

"The launch of operations at our Droitwich site is a testament to the power of partnership and shared vision. Each of our collaborators has played a crucial role in bringing this project to fruition. We are excited to see Conrad Energy optimise the site's capabilities, ensuring it delivers flexible, reliable energy to meet the challenges of a modern grid."

For more news from Terra Firma Energy please click here

Notes to Editors

About Terra Firma Energy Limited

Terra Firma Energy Limited are a privately owned U.K. based company operating in the development of renewable sustainable energy projects. We design, develop construct carefully sourced projects with the emphasis on making them a cleaner more respectful source of energy production for future generations.

Website Home Terra Firma Energy

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/terra-firma-energy-limited/

YouTube https://youtube.com/@terrafirmaenergy?si=QXIeYkWajprAowg6

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090781489759

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/terrafirmaenergyuk/

X https://x.com/tfenergyuk?s=21&t=-U9hoHD9f4OzkyQSpY301A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219255604/en/

Contacts:

Terra Firma Energy Limited

Helen Aletra

Head of PR and Communications.

Tel: +44 (0)203 890 3116.

Helen.aletra@terrafirmaenergy.com