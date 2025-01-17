BondLink: City of Norfolk Prioritizes Transparency with Launch of Investor Relations Website

Collaboration with BondLink highlights the City's commitment to financial accessibility and investor engagement

The City of Norfolk, VA ("the City") has announced the launch of its new investor relations website - BuyNorfolkVABonds.com - in partnership with BondLink. This innovative platform offers municipal investors streamlined access to essential financial information, including offering documents, credit overviews, capital project updates, and other relevant disclosures from the City.

The initiative reflects the City's commitment to promoting transparency and strengthening relationships with the investment community. By making key data accessible and user-friendly, the City aims to enhance investor confidence and expand its investor base.

Christine Garczynski, Director of Finance for the City, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "As a regional hub, Norfolk is dedicated to leading by example, particularly in terms of transparency and financial stewardship. Our partnership with BondLink empowers investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to accountability, highlights our financial strengths, and contributes to the continued success and growth of our community through strategic investor outreach."

"We're proud to support Norfolk's latest approach to enhance their transparency," said Colin MacNaught, CEO and co-founder of BondLink. "It's exciting to see more issuers adopting best practices for engaging the investment community, as recommended by leading industry groups. These transparency programs not only help streamline communications and attract buyers, but also position issuers like Norfolk for long-term success by fostering stronger relationships with investors."

Municipal investors and residents are invited to explore the City's new investor platform by visiting BuyNorfolkVABonds.com .

About Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, centrally located in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, is a dynamic and thriving city that serves as the regional hub for employment, healthcare, arts and culture, higher education, and professional sports. With exceptional connectivity and assets, Norfolk is well-positioned to support both businesses and residents. Norfolk is well-connected by air hosting the Norfolk International Airport, by water as home to the Virginia Port Authority, by rail via Norfolk Southern, CSX, Amtrak and light rail, and by land through major interstate routes. Additionally, Norfolk is home to the largest Naval base in the world. Norfolk boosts over 200,000 jobs across diverse sectors, with unique assets that drive visitation from the region and beyond. These include world-class glass art collections, opera and Broadway performances, year-round cruise opportunities, and military history attractions, among many others. The City's diverse offerings make it a vibrant destination for both work and leisure.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps finance teams engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink provides its clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. The company supported more than $70B of primary new issuance in the in 2024 and is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton.

Contact:

Colin Jacob

cjacob@bondlink.com

617-597-4900

