Sober Safe Spot at Louisiana Culture Festival

We are excited to announce the arrival of Sober Safe Spot at the Louisiana Culture Festival!

The Louisiana Culture Festival is a one-time event celebrating Cajun culture in advance of the widely anticipated 59th Super Bowl, hosted by the city of New Orleans. The festival is open to the entire New Orleans community, and serves as a prime opportunity to offer education, free resources, and instant support to those battling addiction and those in recovery as well as their loved ones.

The Sober Safe Spot will operate through the dates of February 7th and 8th,, and will be located at the Louisiana Culture Festival in the French Market. Offerings will include sober fellowship, free swag, complimentary art therapy sessions, and more!

"The Super Bowl in New Orleans is an incredible event to be a part of, and we at Avenues know how special this occasion is," shared Matt Engler, Regional Executive Director of Avenues Recovery. "As an organization which advocates constantly for those who struggle with addiction, and celebrates those who have recovered, we are so excited to have a spot dedicated to those in recovery! We look forward to sharing this moment with everyone so that the impact of recovery can be brought to such a large stage."

Sober Safe Spot is an inclusive initiative and promotes a family-friendly environment. They welcome individuals as well as families looking to enjoy the cultural festivities in a safe and sober space.

For more information or for press availability, please visit www.sobersafespot.org or reach out to:

Rachel Alter | (773)?562-1457 | rachel.alter@sobersafespot.org

SOURCE: Sober Safe Spot

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire