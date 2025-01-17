ARway Corporation: ARway Announces CEO Evan Gappelberg Acquires 3,786,363 Shares of Company Stock

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), a leading innovator in augmented reality navigation (AR) and AI-powered event solutions, has issued the CEO of the Company an aggregate of 3,786,363 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.055 per Share in satisfaction of outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $208,250. The CEO has elected to take common shares instead of cash for his salary compensation for the past few years.

The Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring on the date which is four months and one day following the date of issuance. The issuance of the Shares remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About ARway

ARway is a pioneering platform specializing in augmented reality (AR) and AI-driven solutions for event management, venue navigation, and attendee engagement. As a spinoff of Nextech3D.ai, ARway leverages cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the way events are managed and experienced, delivering seamless, interactive, and personalized solutions for attendees and organizers alike.

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai is a leading AI technology company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions across various industries. With a focus on augmented reality, 3D modeling, and AI-powered tools, Nextech3D.ai is committed to transforming how businesses operate and engage with their audiences.

About MapD

MapD is an intuitive, self-serve event management platform offering a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline event planning and execution. With its easy-to-use interface, MapD enables clients to manage floor space sales, exhibitor services, speaker schedules, and attendee communications all in real time. By automating event logistics, simplifying the sales process, and providing opportunities for new revenue streams, MapD empowers event organizers to focus on delivering exceptional experiences. Additionally, MapD's future updates include a native mobile app that will incorporate AR wayfinding features for in-person events or serve as a virtual venue for remote events.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

