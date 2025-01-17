IntraBio Inc: IntraBio Appoints Dr. Marc C. Patterson, US Chief Medical Officer

IntraBio Inc. proudly announces that Marc C. Patterson, MD, FRACP, FAAN, FANA, has joined the company as US Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Patterson brings decades of clinical and research expertise in rare and common neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases to IntraBio's leadership team, further driving the company's mission to develop and deliver innovative treatments for patients with these disorders.

Dr. Patterson joins IntraBio after a distinguished career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he served as a Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, and Medical Genetics. His leadership roles at Mayo included Director of the Child Neurology Training Program and Chair of the Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology. Before his tenure at Mayo, he held prominent positions at Columbia University as Professor and Director of Pediatric Neurology and Director of the Child Neurology Training Program.

Dr. Patterson expressed his enthusiasm for this new role: "Joining IntraBio at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity. The company's groundbreaking pipeline of first-in-class compounds represents a new frontier in treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. These therapies can transform lives for patients, families, and communities deeply impacted by these conditions. After dedicating my career to understanding and treating these disorders, I am eager to amplify that impact by advancing innovative solutions that could redefine the standard of care. With IntraBio, we are poised to make a profound difference for those who need it most."

About IntraBio

IntraBio Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies for rare and common neurological and neurodevelopmental diseases. IntraBio's platform technologies result from decades of research and collaboration with universities and institutions worldwide, and leverages the expertise of its scientific founders from the University of Oxford and the University of Munich.

For more information about IntraBio, please visit the company's website at intrabio.com and follow IntraBio on X (@IntraBio) and LinkedIn (@IntraBio-Inc).

