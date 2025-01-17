Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IntraBio Inc: IntraBio Appoints Dr. Marc C. Patterson, US Chief Medical Officer

Finanznachrichten News

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / IntraBio Inc. proudly announces that Marc C. Patterson, MD, FRACP, FAAN, FANA, has joined the company as US Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Patterson brings decades of clinical and research expertise in rare and common neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases to IntraBio's leadership team, further driving the company's mission to develop and deliver innovative treatments for patients with these disorders.

Dr. Patterson joins IntraBio after a distinguished career at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he served as a Professor of Neurology, Pediatrics, and Medical Genetics. His leadership roles at Mayo included Director of the Child Neurology Training Program and Chair of the Division of Child and Adolescent Neurology. Before his tenure at Mayo, he held prominent positions at Columbia University as Professor and Director of Pediatric Neurology and Director of the Child Neurology Training Program.

Dr. Patterson expressed his enthusiasm for this new role: "Joining IntraBio at this pivotal moment is an incredible opportunity. The company's groundbreaking pipeline of first-in-class compounds represents a new frontier in treating neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. These therapies can transform lives for patients, families, and communities deeply impacted by these conditions. After dedicating my career to understanding and treating these disorders, I am eager to amplify that impact by advancing innovative solutions that could redefine the standard of care. With IntraBio, we are poised to make a profound difference for those who need it most."

About IntraBio

IntraBio Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes targeted therapies for rare and common neurological and neurodevelopmental diseases. IntraBio's platform technologies result from decades of research and collaboration with universities and institutions worldwide, and leverages the expertise of its scientific founders from the University of Oxford and the University of Munich.

For more information about IntraBio, please visit the company's website at intrabio.com and follow IntraBio on X (@IntraBio) and LinkedIn (@IntraBio-Inc).

Contacts

Cass Fields
contact@intrabio.com

SOURCE: IntraBio Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.