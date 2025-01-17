Jefferies announced today that it will donate $10 million to charities providing aid for first responders and the people and communities impacted by the wildfires across Los Angeles.

The donation includes funds from Jefferies, voluntary contributions from its nearly 6,000 worldwide employees, and proceeds from the firm's January 16 Doing Good Global Trading Day, which set aside 100% of net global trading commissions for charities.

Rich Handler, CEO, and Brian Friedman, President of Jefferies, said:

"We are so grateful for how the Jefferies network stepped up to support those in need in Los Angeles. These wildfires have inflicted heartbreaking devastation on communities and so many families, and we hope this donation will help deserving charities provide urgently needed relief."

Organization Charity Description Allocation Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation The LAFD is actively seeking funds to equip LAFD members battling wildfires with tools and supplies. $2,000,000 All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) All Hands and Hearts is a volunteer-powered nonprofit that addresses the immediate and long-term needs of communities impacted by disasters. $1,000,000 Global Empowerment Mission Delivers emergency aid supplies such as non-perishable food items, water, hygiene products, and other life-saving goods such as temporary shelters, generators and medical supplies. $1,000,000 Habitat for Humanity Greater Los Angeles Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles (Habitat LA) builds and repairs homes in partnership with hardworking, low income families and individuals. $1,000,000 PEF Eaton Fire Response Fund Emergency fund to address the immediate needs and ensure resources reach local schools and families as they navigate this crisis. $1,000,000 The California Community Foundation A community foundation that addresses health, housing and economic development in Los Angeles County. $1,000,000 Pasadena Humane Provides lifesaving programs and services for animals. $500,000 The Farmlink Project The Farmlink Project connects farmers to communities facing food insecurities. The organization is partnering with LA communities to deliver truckloads of fresh produce within 24hrs to communities in need. $500,000 Chrysalis Chrysalis serves people navigating barriers to the workforce by offering a job-readiness program, individualized supportive services, and paid transitional employment. $500,000 Saint John's Fire Relief Fund Supports hospital caregivers in Santa Monica who have lost their home or places of living due to the devasting fires. $500,000 Wags and Walks Works to reduce euthanasia in local shelters and increase awareness of rescue dogs. $250,000 Baby2Baby Distributes emergency supplies for the most vulnerable children and families who have lost everything in the Los Angeles fires including diapers, food, formula, water, clothing, blankets and hygiene products. $250,000 A Sense of Home Works with foster youth to provide a home and a community. $250,000 Your Palisades Park Provides the community recreational opportunities, places to meet and support one another, gather together, share meals and community in a safe environment for those displaced. $250,000

Total: $10 Million

Jefferies is committed to making a difference to better our global community. Jefferies has previously held Global Trading Days at times of need, which raised more than $70 million just in the past five years for charities responding to humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

