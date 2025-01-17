Boundless Learning, a pioneer in digital learning solutions, today announced that Joshua Richards has been appointed CEO, effective immediately. Mr. Richards succeeds Kees Bol, who is stepping down to pursue outside opportunities.

Mr. Richards brings to this leadership role more than 20 years of experience in technology and education solutions at both Boundless Learning and its predecessor organization, Pearson. As Chief Product and Technology Officer of Boundless Learning, Mr. Richards helped lead the transition of Boundless Learning to a standalone company, including the creation and optimization of the global organization and infrastructure to support stability and growth. With an extensive background in technology, significant expertise in designing impactful digital learning experiences, and demonstrated success developing new products and revenue streams, Mr. Richards is ideally suited to lead the Company as it executes its growth strategy in the higher education, corporate, and association verticals in 2025 and beyond.

Prior to his time at Boundless Learning, Mr. Richards held multiple senior technology and business roles at Pearson, including serving as a key member of the executive leadership team of Pearson Online Learning Services. Among his responsibilities, Mr. Richards led and managed major digital transformation programs and oversaw product, technology, and business operations functions.

"It's an honor and privilege to lead Boundless Learning and our incredible team of dedicated professionals as we capitalize on the growth opportunities before us," said Mr. Richards. "We are well positioned to build on our successful first year as a standalone company. From launching an innovative, new partnership with Sassoon Academy to unveiling our refreshed product and service solutions, we continue to expand our unique offerings that are built on our strong background in online education. Our approach and mission remain the same: To drive learner success through personalization and provide opportunity for our partners to expand their reach.

"On behalf of our executive management team, I want to thank Kees for his contributions to Boundless Learning."

About Boundless Learning

A pioneer in edtech for more than 30 years, Boundless Learning is leading the way in designing personalized, workforce-aligned experiences. Serving approximately 17,000 learners in more than 150 countries, Boundless Learning has launched more than 450 online programs that boost access and create economic mobility around the world. For more information, visit BoundlessLearning.com or follow us on LinkedIn at @BoundlessLearning.

