Freitag, 17.01.2025
Letzte Chance, bevor die Bohrer dieses "Monster"-Vorkommen bei einem 13-Millionen-Unternehmen ansteuern
WKN: A0LGE6 | ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78
Berlin
17.01.25
14:15 Uhr
6,050 Euro
-0,100
-1,63 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2025 14:10 Uhr
109 Leser
Volta Finance Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

17 January 2025

Volta Finance Limited
(the "Company")

Notification of Transactions of Directors/
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Connected Persons

On 17 January 2025, Ms Dagmar Kershaw, (Chair of the the Company), purchased 19,000 Ordinary Euro shares in the Company.

The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of article 19.3 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)
Name
1) Dagmar Kershaw
2
Reason for the notification
a)

Position/status
1) Chair of the Board

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)

Name

Volta Finance Limited
b)

LEI

2138004N6QDNAZ2V3W80
4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary Euro Shares

GG00B1GHHH78
b)

Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)


Volume(s)
€6.079321 19,000

d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price per share

19,000
€6.079321
e)

Date of the transaction

17 January 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)


