This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Brigite Gonçalves, Head of Utility-Scale PV Business Developer at Portugal's EnergyCon. She says Women in the solar industry face unique challenges, such as underrepresentation in decision-making roles and the persistence of unconscious biases. "To achieve equity, the solar sector must prioritize structural changes, including accessible mentoring and sponsorship programs tailored for women," she states. The solar sector, as a relatively young and dynamic industry, holds significant promise for fostering inclusivity and diversity. Yet, like ...

