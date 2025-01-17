Wood Mackenzie says that a 30% increase in upstream spending will be needed to meet stronger oil and gas demand under a delayed energy transition. The research firm warns that this scenario could strain supply chains, inflate costs, and push Brent crude prices above $100/barrel by the 2030s. Spending in the upstream sector may have to increase by 30% to meet the demands of a delayed energy transition, according to new analysis by Wood Mackenzie. The research firm's latest report, "Taking the strain: how upstream could meet the demands of a delayed energy transition," examines the extra resources ...

