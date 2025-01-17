Labor Smart, Inc.: Labor Smart Inc. Announces Acquisition of Creager Mercantile Co. Strengthening Operations and Building for the Future

Labor Smart Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Creager Mercantile Co., a Denver-based wholesale distributor with a legacy spanning over 120 years. This acquisition represents a strategic move to enhance Labor Smart's operational capabilities, increase efficiency, and expand market opportunities for its brands and partners.

Creager Mercantile, which generated $22 million in revenue in 2024, brings decades of operational expertise and infrastructure to Labor Smart's platform. Paired with Legacy Distribution, the combined reach of Legacy Distribution and Creager Mercantile now spans over 9,000 retail locations, enabling improved scalability, streamlined processes, and a stronger market presence.

Labor Smart Inc. will issue 400 million restricted common shares (or similar) for 100% ownership of Creager Mercantile Co. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the effective date of the acquisition is retroactively dated to November 1, 2024, to ensure financial reporting continuity.

Reinforcing Operational Excellence

The acquisition of Creager Mercantile fundamentally strengthens Labor Smart's operations by:

Enhancing Distribution Efficiency

Creager Mercantile's established infrastructure, strategically located in Denver, provides an immediate boost to Legacy Distribution's capabilities.

The company's proven systems ensure faster, more reliable delivery of products to retailers across an expanded network.

Expanding Market Reach

The combined reach of Legacy Distribution and Creager Mercantile now spans over 9,000 retail locations , positioning Labor Smart to deliver broader access to its premium beverage, snack, and spirits brands.

This increased footprint provides significant opportunities for revenue growth and brand visibility.

Optimizing Supply Chain Operations

Creager Mercantile's operational expertise complements Legacy Distribution's focus on creating seamless supply chain solutions.

By integrating Creager's systems, Labor Smart and Legacy Distribution can reduce inefficiencies, improve logistics, and lower costs across the board.

A Statement from Leadership

"This acquisition strengthens our ability to serve our major retailers and the brands we own with greater efficiency, broader reach, and an unwavering commitment to excellence," said Brad Wyatt, Co-CEO of Labor Smart Inc. "It's a fundamental win for our business as a whole, reinforcing our ability to create meaningful growth opportunities across the board." said Tom Zarro, Co-CEO of Labor Smart Inc.

Strengthening Partnerships Across the Supply Chain

The acquisition also creates immediate benefits for Legacy Distribution's partners and retailers by ensuring:

Consistent Product Availability : Improved distribution infrastructure guarantees that products are always available where and when they're needed.

Collaborative Growth Opportunities : A larger, more efficient network allows partners to scale their businesses alongside Legacy Distribution.

Improved Service Levels: The combined expertise of both companies enhances service quality, responsiveness, and operational reliability.

Looking Ahead

Labor Smart's integration of Creager Mercantile represents a significant step forward in building a strong, adaptable, and scalable operational foundation for Legacy Distribution. This acquisition reinforces Labor Smart's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its brands, partners, and stakeholders.

"This is not just about growth-it's about evolution," Wyatt concluded. "We're taking the best of Creager's legacy and combining it with Legacy Distribution's platform for the future, creating an operational network that drives real results."

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

Website: Creagermerc.com

Contact Information

Investor Relations

ir@laborsmartinc.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.

