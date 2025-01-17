Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Poikiloderma of Civatte Treatment Now Available at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are excited to introduce advanced laser treatments for Poikiloderma of Civatte, offering patients safe and effective options for addressing redness, pigmentation changes, and visible blood vessels.

Poikiloderma of Civatte is a chronic skin condition characterized by a combination of redness (erythema), pigmentation changes (hyperpigmentation or hypopigmentation), and a visible network of small blood vessels (telangiectasia). It typically affects the sides of the neck and upper chest, sparing the shaded areas under the chin. This condition is more common in middle-aged and older individuals, especially those with fair skin, and predominantly affects women.

While the exact cause of Poikiloderma of Civatte is not fully understood, factors such as chronic sun exposure, genetics, and hormonal changes are believed to contribute to its development. Laser treatments have proven to be an effective way to manage the visible symptoms of this condition, restoring the skin's natural tone and texture.

"Poikiloderma of Civatte can have a significant impact on the appearance of the neck and chest, but with the latest laser technologies, we can provide patients with safe, minimally invasive solutions to improve their skin," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "Our goal is to help patients achieve smoother, clearer skin while minimizing discomfort and downtime."

Laser treatment options for Poikiloderma of Civatte include Intense Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL) such as Vbeam Perfecta, Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy, and Fractional Laser Resurfacing. These treatments target the red and brown pigments in the skin, reducing the visible effects of the condition. IPL therapy is effective for treating both hyperpigmentation and telangiectasia, while PDL specifically targets the blood vessels responsible for redness. For more severe cases, Fractional Laser Resurfacing stimulates collagen production, improving skin texture and reducing discoloration.

Patients seeking treatment for Poikiloderma of Civatte can expect a personalized approach at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center, with a thorough consultation to assess the severity of the condition and determine the most appropriate treatment plan. Multiple sessions may be necessary to achieve optimal results, and ongoing sun protection is crucial to prevent the condition from recurring.

For more information or to schedule a consultation at one of the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center's locations in McLean or Woodbridge, VA, please contact Dr. Bajoghli's office to discuss your treatment options for Poikiloderma of Civatte.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

