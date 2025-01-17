Anzeige
The Daniel Group Announces 2025 Annual Customer Experience Conference: "Design and Deliver the Next Level of CX"

Finanznachrichten News

Empowering B2B Leaders to Transform Customer Experiences Through Innovative Strategies and Leadership Excellence.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / The Daniel Group is excited to announce its Annual Customer Experience (CX) Conference, taking place March 4-5, 2025, in Charleston, South Carolina. This year's theme, "Design and Deliver the Next Level of CX," will bring together B2B CX industry leaders and innovators to explore transformative strategies that drive customer satisfaction, retention, and business growth.

This year's conference agenda includes engaging workshops, insightful presentations, and hands-on learning sessions designed to empower attendees to improve their CX programs. Key topics include:

  • Design Thinking for the Real World: Practical problem-solving strategies for everyday CX challenges.

  • The Right Communication at the Right Time: Enhancing timing and relevance in customer interactions.

  • Transitioning from Blue Collar to White Collar Language and Culture: Bridging communication gaps for stronger CX engagement.

  • Taking CX to the Next Level: Elevating customer service standards and expectations.

  • Next Generation Technology: Leveraging the latest tech to revolutionize customer experiences.

  • Using Reports to Motivate the Frontline: Turning data into actionable tools for empowering employees.

The conference will feature renowned keynote speakers, including:

  • Dr. Anna Kallschmidt is an industrial-organizational psychologist and thought leader in workplace cultural identity and socioeconomic status.

  • Kerri Podewell, Vice President of Central Sales Administration at International Motors, will share insights on using technology to improve customer experiences.

Additional Opportunity: CX Leadership Certification

Following the two-day conference, attendees can participate in a two-day CX Leadership Certification program, March 6-7, 2025. This comprehensive training includes small group sessions, personalized consultations, and tools to enhance leadership capabilities and CX program success.

Event Details

  • Dates: March 4-5, 2025 (Conference), March 6-7, 2025 (CX Leadership Certification - add-on)

  • Location: Hyatt House Charleston - Historic District, 560 King Street, Charleston, SC

  • Registration Fees:

  • One Conference Attendee: $1,095

  • Two Conference Attendees: $1,995

  • Three Conference Attendees: $2,995

  • One Conference Attendee + CX Leadership Certification: $3,700

  • CX Leadership Certification Only: $3,500

Reserve Your Spot Today

Don't miss this opportunity to gain actionable insights and network with B2B CX professionals shaping the future of customer experience.

  • Register Here: https://thedanielgroup2025.rsvpify.com.

For more information, visit our conference page here or at krismorefield@thedanielgroup.com.

About The Daniel Group

The Daniel Group specializes in helping B2B companies measure, manage, and improve customer experience. Since 1989, we have worked with leading industrial and manufacturing organizations, delivering actionable insights and strategies that drive customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Contact Information

A. Lynn Daniel
Founder & CEO
lynndaniel@thedanielgroup.com
704-749-5018

.

SOURCE: The Daniel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
