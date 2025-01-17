Anzeige
Freitag, 17.01.2025
17.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Platform Aerospace Has Successfully Flown Vanilla UAS Using the Quattro Flight Management System

Finanznachrichten News

HOLLYWOOD, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 17, 2025 / Platform Aerospace announces the Vanilla UAS has successfully flown using the Quattro Flight Management System (FMS) from Applied Navigation and is on track to transition to the Quattro FMS in early 2025.

Platform Aerospace is working with Applied Navigation to integrate the new autopilot into our Ultra-Long Endurance, Group 3 Vanilla Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS). To date, over 40 flight hours have been logged across five test flights performed at Edwards AFB, CA and Webster Outlying Field, MD. These initial flights came after months of ground testing.

Ultimately, the Quattro will bring significant operational improvements for the Vanilla platform:

  • Increased Reliability through multiple layers of sensor redundancy and automatic failover.

  • Added functionality with native IP-based communications and advanced aircraft controller modes.

  • Improved interoperability with the Vigilant Spirit ground control station software, which provides a NATO-standard command and control (C2) interface for multi-user interoperability.

  • Reduced operator workload thanks to intelligent integrated checklists, built-in propulsion management capabilities, and automated in-flight failure mode handling.

The Quattro FMS is an industrial grade airborne system composed of the Quattro Autopilot and one or more Quattro Nodes. These core components work in tandem to reduce complexity and weight while enhancing reliability, modularity, and critical mission adaptability.

The Quattro FMS is integrated with Vigilant Spirit, a modern UAS operator control interface with a plugin architecture. The user experience allows an operator to perform preflight, mission objectives, and emergency procedures for multiple aircraft, simultaneously. Vigilant Spirit was developed by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and is NATO STANAG 4586 compliant.

About Platform Aerospace

Platform Aerospace is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) providing Vanilla, the world-record holding (8-days, 50-minutes, 12-seconds), Ultra-Long Endurance Group 3 UAS. Vanilla supports Government and civilian requirements with up to 150lb payload capacity and experience flying satellite communications, comms relay radios, Link-16, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Electronic Warfare (EW), environmental sensors, and Air-Launched Effects (ALE). In addition to Vanilla, Platform Aerospace is an AS9100-certified aerospace manufacturer with experience in aviation design, engineering, modeling, analysis, rapid prototyping, and modification of crewed aircraft.

If you are interested in learning more, please contact info@platformaero.com or visit our website at https://platformaerospace.com/

Contact Information

Jim Snow
Chief Growth Officer
bd@platformaero.com
301-863-9253

Paula Fonseca
Marketing
social@platformaero.com
(301) 863-9253 Ext:209

SOURCE: Platform Aerospace



